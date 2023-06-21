Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
'When I See A Bubble Forming, I Rush In To Buy, Adding Fuel To The Fire'

Jun. 21, 2023 10:08 AM ETAMD, NVDA, TSLA
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
Summary

  • There is a divide between investors who believe AI will transform the world and create a bullish market for AI-related stocks, and those who think it's a bubble with overvalued stocks.
  • I agree with the latter group but choose to buy like the former group, following George Soros' approach of taking advantage of a bubble.
  • Trend-following and options strategies can be used to reduce risk.

Trade Thesis

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

There has been a sharp and growing divide between two breeds of investors. On one side there are investors who are talking about a world where artificial intelligence, or AI, will transform the way in which people live and

NVDA: DCF Model

NVDA: DCF Model (Moneychimp)

AMD: DCF Model

AMD: DCF Model (Moneychimp)

AMD Daily Chart With 50 & 200 Day EMA

AMD Daily Chart With 50 & 200 Day EMA (TradingView)

NVDA Price Action

NVDA Price Action (TradingView)

I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

