Bank OZK: Stable Profit Trends Following The Banking Fallout, Still A Buy

The S&P 500 has returned more than 15% so far this year. Financials, however, are lower by 2% (dividends included). Underperforming even the weak XLF Financials sector ETF is KRE, the regional banking fund. But I noticed that one niche ETF, the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) has outperformed KRE. I like to perform this type of top-down performance analysis when drilling into individual equities.

Today, I am reiterating my buy rating on one of QABA's components. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) continues to look strong on valuation after enduring the domestic banking crisis earlier this year.

Community Banks Beating Regionals YTD

According to CFRA Research, Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. A key risk remains net interest margins and funding costs for small banks, along with a possible macroeconomic growth contraction hurting its loan book.

The Arkansas-based $4.6 billion market cap Regional Banks industry company within the Financials sector trades at a low 8.1 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a high 3.5% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Back in April, Bank OZK reported a solid Q1 earnings report. The bottom line was paired with a 33% rise in year-on-year revenue. Shares traded lower in the days after the announcement, but buyers soon stepped in over the following days. What was encouraging to the street was management's assurance that it did not have investments categorized as held-to-maturity, which plagued other small banks earlier in the year.

Also, a sanguine sign was that deposits managed to increase in the first quarter and its variable rate loans boosted its margins. Lastly, the company was a net buyer of its own stock. So, amid intense volatility in banking, OZK appeared to be doing all the right things.

On valuation, OZK's earnings are expected to rise sharply on an annual basis from $1.10 in the second quarter last year, while EPS is seen at $1.45 this past quarter. Sequentially, per-share profits have been on the rise since Q3 2022, though annual EPS is likely to coast in the $5.60 to $5.70 range through 2024. OZK sports better margins than its peers, which should support a decent valuation compared to the industry.

Bank OZK: Improving Profits, Impressive Profitability Ratios

With strong profitability and a flat forward growth outlook, the valuation is solid. The company trades right near its book value, which in net is a modest discount to its 5-year average price-to-book ratio. Its forward P/E, meanwhile, is at a discount to both the sector median and its long-term mean. Overall, if we consider both the depressed P/E and slightly cheap P/B, I assert the stock is about 10% undervalued.

Bank OZK: Low Earnings Multiple, Shares Modestly Cheap Versus Book Value

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Thursday, July 20 AMC. The company's stock buyback program is slated to end on November 9, so there could be new details about share repurchase plans during the July earnings event.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

OZK rallied after my initial coverage of the stock last October. Shares rose to noted resistance but then faltered. A major decline was then seen in early March this year around the regional banking turmoil that rattled markets. Notice in the chart below that there was a large increase in volume during that time. But that now provides a nice support cushion on further pullbacks.

What's more, the RSI momentum reading at the top of the chart has been trending higher after a bullish divergence was seen at the recent May nadir on the stock. I see support in the low $30s, and near-term support has developed around $38. But with a falling 200-day moving average and high volume by price in the current zone, further churning off the June peak just shy of $42 may be needed. Overall, though, I like the bottom signature here and would bias to the long side.

OZK: Improving Momentum, Support Builds

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on Bank OZK. The valuation appears attractive while the technical setup has some encouraging signs despite the long-term flat action.