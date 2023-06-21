Opening The Books On My 65 Stock Portfolio

AerialPerspective Works It's been about a year and a half since my last portfolio update. Time to review my portfolio and go over some core beliefs that helped get me to where I am today. As I open the books to show the collective efforts of many decisions spanning over many years, it's important to point out this portfolio is a work in progress. Some of these stocks were purchased many years ago, some are relatively new (small) buys that I'd like to add to overtime.

What's important, what do I look for?

The business. How they make money. The brand. The product. The longevity. This is the most important part of the investment. Bonus points if I personally use the product, like the product. It gives me great joy to know that I own a piece of the world around me.

People. Far too often I see people with spreadsheets and complicated models until they go blue in face. The people aspect of business is highly underrated. The CEO is the most important employee of any company. Not only are they chief capital allocator, they also interface with Wallstreet. What they communicate, their focus, emphasis, vision and priorities are of utmost importance. Their decisions will impact the company more than any other employee. I'm biased to founder led companies. They have the most at stake and not just financially. They took the risk because they said I can do it better, faster, cheaper. Nothing against an MBA that rose through the ranks and took over a company but founder led is preferred. They created the movement and they have defined purpose.

The average investor has way too much emphasis on valuation. That's often the first thing people look at! Sure if a company is selling for 80 cents on the dollar, maybe you can hold it for a while and then sell for a dollar for a nice profit. The problem is the stock is often "cheap" for a reason so that doesn't always work and even if you do get it right then what? Think about stock ownership like real estate for a second. You can be a flipper or you can be a landlord. In my opinion being a landlord/owner is the better method for long term gains.

A lot of so called "value" investors aren't really value investors, all they care about is price. What are your views on transportation? You can walk, bike, take a car, a train, or plane. Each will get you to where you want to go, but at different speeds and at different prices. Maybe it's "cheaper" to drive from New York to Miami than fly, but what if you could only choose 1 mode of transportation forever? Think of your investment like a vehicle for the long term. If one stock has a 20 PE and 2% growth, and another has a 40 PE and 20% growth, it doesn't take very long for it to become "cheaper". Too many people look ONLY at the current price/current expectations and don't think very far into the future… or they will look at a 1 year forward PE … or they will rely on other people's estimates as gospel. Nobody knows how much a company will earn next year for certain, never mind 3, 5, 10+ years into the future.

The market is less efficient than your college finance professor said, but more efficient than your typical retail investor thinks.

Companies change. Apple was once a computer company. Then came the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Appstore, iWatch, a bank, now headsets. Maybe one day cars. Amazon was a bookstore that now dominates cloud computing. Rewind 20 years ago and nobody predicted any of that. This goes back to PEOPLE and the CEO being chief capital allocator, understanding the market and what's next. People doesn't just stop at the CEO, we know that companies with good reputations, good reviews often pay more and get better talent. Better employees lead to higher productivity and a better chance for innovation, especially when in the correct culture. Who's more likely to innovate, somebody that eats/sleeps/breathes it and has their pulse on the market OR somebody mindlessly clocking in and out to collect a paycheck?

If you get the company right, the valuation matters less. If you bought Apple in 2010, it doesn't matter what day or what valuation you bought it at, you won. Finding good companies is of utmost importance. A great company can return 10x, 25x, 100x your money and you can ONLY lose your initial investment.

Years ago I'd say I almost always bought stocks at good prices, but selling wasn't my strength. I'd also have less frequent but bigger buys. Today I do more smaller monthly buys which also allows me to obsess over valuations less. My favorite holding period is forever but I have been known to "flip" some stocks. Recently Nvidia (NVDA) was purchased and sold for a nice profit (although too early pre-earnings). Go figure.

Now to the stocks

Apple (AAPL) 15.7%. Some would consider this allocation too high but you let your winners run. The story hasn't changed. Some of my cost basis is in the single digits from 10+ years ago but my last buy was in 2018. This stock also contributes a noteworthy percentage of income which isn't too shabby considering the yield is only .52% and they didn't even pay a dividend when I purchased (the dividend was instituted in 2012). Apple is worth nearly $3 trillion dollars now. I remember when it was worth 500 mil people would complain, "for it to go up, it'd have to be worth a trillion dollars!". "It's too big to grow". Yeah and it'd be even bigger without 10 years of paying dividends. You don't get 25 baggers by renting the stock and selling rips. You own this great company period.

Cash 10.76%. My philosophy on cash is what will I regret more? If stocks go up and you are on the sidelines, it's no fun. If stocks go down and you are "all in" it's also no fun. You need to understand your temperament and get to a point where you are indifferent to up or down.

One thing to point out with cash is that the game changed. A few years ago cash earned a tiny pittance. Now you can earn 3%, 4%, maybe 5%. So 3 years ago if you sold a stock yielding 3%, you'd forgo the dividend and hope it goes down so you could buy back cheaper. Now you not only don't "miss" the dividend, you might actually increase your yield via a 4% money market.

Also if you are seeking dividends, income, yield, you don't HAVE to buy a stock when you could get say 4.5% for doing nothing.

After a decade of ZIRP I don't think this recalibration is fully appreciated yet.

Microsoft (MSFT) 9.27%. Another long-term winner. Their earnings go up and to the right every year and the future is bright. All 5 divisions are performing. ChatGPT baby! You can argue LinkedIn is the most valuable social network. Gaming should grow faster than the market. One common mistake analyst make is looking at Microsoft pre-Azure and post Azure. You can't compare the company valuation today to back when you installed Office via a CD and the cloud didn't exist. Microsoft is dominant right now and has a base where they are just as likely as anybody to produce the next big thing. For example they don't NEED HoloLens to succeed but it's a call option on future success.

Alphabet (GOOG) 6.24%. Even with the sluggish recent performance many of my shares are still a 10+ bagger. Anecdotally I've seen GCP gaining adoption which is encouraging and personally I'm a big fan of YouTube. I'm not as confident in this company as Apple/Microsoft in terms of moat, regulatory risks, censorship risk and boycott risks. Apple's biggest risk is China/Taiwan, but they are taking steps to mitigate that. Microsoft is the least risky of the 3 and has the highest valuation. Google has the smallest moat and has the biggest political risk from Washington/Brussels and if they keep censoring one political side is prone to mass boycotts.

With the higher risk comes lower valuation. I added to my large Google position in February under $90 as it was worth the risk.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) 4.28%. The best company in Denmark. Shares were purchased in 2016 in three lots and I haven't added to my position. Earnings have about tripled and the stock is about a 4 bagger. The developed world is getting older and fatter and that means diabetes. Bloomberg sees this as a $44 billion market in 7 years.

Imagine taking a pill and losing 15% of body weight. Beats going to the gym and counting calories right? Novo has a shot version of this but one analyst estimates the pill version could be an $8 billion drug. Sales of the injectable version were up 255% in Q1. The company helps solve a major and growing problem.

Meta Platforms (META) 4.22%. Owned this stock 5+ years and what a wild ride! Added to this position 4x last year including at $135.77 but nothing in 2023. The Apple iOS14 IDFA update nuked META. The earnings aren't up and to the right like I like but there's a lot of potential. In 2021 META earned $13.77 in 2022 META earned $8.59, as expected the market panicked. Earnings in 2023 are expected to be $11.73 for the year. META has spent billions on Reality Labs (Metaverse) and Zuckerberg had to lay off 21,000 people in "a year of efficiency". Zuck was even on the Lex Friedman podcast last week praising Elon Musk for making Twitter a lot leaner and laying out a blueprint for big tech. Musk brought the twitter workforce down from 7,800 to about 1,000.

PIMCO Income fund (PIMIX) 3.53%. These were bonds purchased in a 401(k) that will eventually be sold and reallocated to stocks.

Visa (V) 2.2%. Who pays cash anymore? When you pay via credit card in person, or buy online you have to be validated. That's what Visa does. If you don't pay your credit card bill that doesn't affect Visa. Banks issue credit cards and accept credit risk, they outsource to Visa to do the authorization. Visa processed 11.6 trillion dollars' worth of payments and collects a small percentage. Visa uses AI and their proprietary algorithms to quickly look at 500+ variables and authorize. Even as credit cards have exploded over the past 2 decades, fraud has declined to less than 0.1%.

Why would a business give away a couple % to Visa? When McDonalds first started accepting credit cards, sales instantly went up 12%. Do you remember when you used to carry cash and it'd disappear faster than you'd think or remember? Spending via a card is somewhat artificial and people tend to spend more. Obviously people that don't currently have the cash are also able to buy. That's why even a low margin business is willing to accept credit cards for payment, it increases sales, convenience and more money in the long run.

A lot of Central and even Western Europe surprisingly still use cash. Maybe you can buy this stock 10%, perhaps 20% cheaper in the short run depending on the macro environment but long term I really like this stock.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) 2.04%. This position was initiated in 2019 and I added to it in 2021 after correctly avoiding oil for a long time. Currently it's up 67% and has paid handsome dividends. Not really looking to add or sell at these valuations, just collect the nearly 3.5% dividend.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.03%. This position was initiated in 2007, added to in 2011, 2018, 2021 and Feb 2023. This is an up and to the right dividend growth investment. This is an equity bond. The split could unlock value.

Starbucks (SBUX) 1.98%. This is a future dividend champion. In 2010 the dividend was 5 cents per quarter, now it's 53 cents per quarter. Long term if you add at these prices you will make money however I feel (and hope) that you'll be able to buy cheaper later.

PepsiCo (PEP) 1.81%. A pet peeve of mine is all the Coke vs. Pepsi, Home Depot vs Lowes, or Visa vs Mastercard articles you see on Seeking Alpha. I've been writing/commenting here for a while and about 10+ years ago whenever somebody said they preferred Pepsi stock over Coke you'd get the angry Buffett-ites questioning your intelligence. Do YOU think you are smarter than HIM???!!?? Pepsi has easily outperformed coke and it's not even a debate. My last adds were in 2018 under $100 and under $110 per share.

ONEOK (OKE) 1.65%. I've owned this great pipeline since it's MLP format in 2007. I've added in 2009, 2021, 2022, 2023. This holding produces more dollars of income than anything I own and the initial shares have "paid for themself". The big news is the acquisition of Magellan midstream. I love the 6.25% dividend and don't think it's a bad buy here but sometimes this stock sells off way below intrinsic value. That's the best time to add.

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) 1.6%. Another often overlooked dividend growth investment due to them being Swiss. This is a stock with bond like characteristics.

Diageo (DEO) 1.53%. Excellent timing on this stock. Purchased in 2016 when Brexit was announced under $105 per share and added in March 2020 when lockdowns were announced under $105 per share. Given my cost basis and the steady growth I don't see ever selling these shares.

Walmart (WMT) 1.38%. Purchased in 2016 as a Dog of the Dow, this stock is up 150% and currently pays nearly 1.5% dividend.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) 1.31%. Second company from Switzerland. Initially purchased in 2018, I've added some this year as I like the valuation and dividend (3.3%) for a predictable up and to the right earnings company.

McDonald's (MCD) 1.3%. Bought over a decade ago for under $85 per share. The stock is currently overvalued but it's not worth selling, paying the tax, and then hoping it goes lower to buy back in. The valuation could "catch up" and then you miss out on the goose laying the golden McNuggets.

British American Tobacco (BTI) 1.16%. The valuation here is good and I will likely add more. If you look at the demographics of stock holders you have the pure income crowd which is loyal and happy, you also have the total return crowd that is unhappy and restless. Generally, that can help you get a good price which is what you have here. The thing I really like about big tobacco long-term is Marijuana. I don't see it being like a collection of micro brews in terms of beer, I predict the industry will be dominated by a few large producers. Nobody is in a better driver seat to dominate cannabis like big tobacco. Even if that never happens and I'm wrong, the PE below 10 and the 8.7% dividend lowers your downside risk.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 1.14%. Short term you have recessionary fears but long term there's a lot of technological change which will improve back office and operational efficiency. Neither a buy or sell at this price for me.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 1.09%. This stock has been a laggard for me. Not only is it trailing the index but I'm "down" overall. With that said the dividend is 5.88% and the trailing PE is under 8. I added to my position at $31 and think this is a buy. The future of healthcare is changing and Walgreens will be a part of it. The one thing I'd really like management to address in the short term is the stores being robbed with impunity in poorly run cities. Understood it's not just a Walgreens problem but it's embarrassing and NOT what the greatest country in the world looks like.

ServiceNow (NOW) 1%. Slightly up on my position but did some tax loss harvesting last year. Started my position in 2019 with a bunch of adds in 2021 and 2022 which to be slightly up in tech during that time period isn't bad. This company has explosive growth and reminds me of Salesforce 10 years ago.

Coca-Cola (KO) 0.99%. Treat it as an equity bond. Can't really get excited over this one as this company has been poorly managed for decades.

Mondelez (MDLZ) 0.98%. Not really "undervalued" anymore but you can dollar cost average into this quality name overtime.

Philip Morris International (PM) 0.92%. America is very anti-smoking but go to Europe and you still see it a lot. Go to Eastern Europe and you see it even more. Go to the Nordics and you see dip culture. Middle East and Asia smoke a lot as well. The thesis of Marijuana also holds true for Philip Morris.

Amazon (AMZN) 0.88%. A stock I avoided forever. This was first purchased in 2021 and I'm down 25%. At least part of this is a hedge for some of the other retail stocks I own. This company still has a lot of potential.

Vanguard Real Estate Investment Trust (VNQ) 0.82%. This investment has a 4.27% yield and I'm underinvested in real estate. My feeling is that real estate is overpriced but then look at Canada, Australia and other places. So my solution is dollar cost average in overtime as a hedge.

Molson Coors (TAP) 0.7%. This company has popular brands like Miller Lite, Coors, Molson, Blue Moon, Leinenkugel, Keystone, Steel Reserve, Old Vienna, Carling, Topo Chico, Vizzy a long history and only a 13.5 billion market cap. The dividend is nearly 2.5%. The stock has popped because a competitor shot themselves in the groin and is giving away market share.

McCormick & Company (MKC) 0.57%. Stock currently a HOLD at $92.65. Food inflation has pushed me to cook more at home and I love their spice.

Wells Fargo (WFC) 0.51%. Stock was very cheap in 2020, overvalued in 2022, probably fairly valued right now with a nearly 3% dividend.

Becton Dickinson (BDX) 0.46%. Trading at a lower valuation than the market. Overtime, the demand for their services will increase.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) 0.42%. Sold some end of last year above $80. Want to buy back in at a lower price. If that never happens I'm totally ok with that. This stock was dead money/trading in a range for a long time.

Naspers (OTCPK:NPSNY) 0.41%. This South African company is a play on Tencent the Chinese super app. Naspers made one of the greatest investments of all-time in May 2001 getting 46.5% equity in Tencent for $32 million. It's not just the fantastic initial investment, they HELD most of the shares over the years. Think about how tempting it would have been to sell. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is now worth 443 billion. Everything else Naspers owns is a bonus.

Tenable (TENB) 0.37%. Underrated cyber security company. Their earnings are up and to the right. Consumers like their products.

Petrobras (PBR) .37%. Warning this stock is NOT for everyone. Been following this company since Ken Heebner was the hottest fund manager in 2008 with PBR a top pick. First purchased in December last year and added earlier this year, up 30% AND collecting their amazing dividends. There are massive pros and massive cons here. The pros are the assets and valuation. The cons are the people. The current president went to jail over this company and the 2nd to last President was impeached, $2.1 billion in bribes and $17 billion in write-downs.

The dream scenario would be to collect enough money in dividends to pay for the initial investment and then let the house money ride as long as the thesis lays intact.

This is one of the cheapest stocks you can buy. Generally I don't like binary outcomes but the reward outweighs the risks here. If you want to outperform the market you must take risks.

Spotify (SPOT) .37%. Love the product, the best music player ever created. My intuition was telling me to add in Dec when they were telling me my top songs of 2022. The series "Playlist' on Netflix is worth a watch for anybody interested in the company. Currently it's hard to make money on music but if they execute on the long-term vision then a $31 billion market cap will look very cheap in retrospect. Even after this recent run up, the stock doubling in about 1/2 a year, the price is about what it traded for in 2018 at IPO and the company is much more valuable now. This company is founder led and is exactly what I'm talking about in terms of companies change and you don't know what they will look like in the future. Amazon from books to cloud computing, Apple from computers to phones etc. This company could grow their offerings so much more in the future.

Shopify (SHOP) 0.34%. This is a long-term play on entrepreneurship. TV shows like Shark tank are showing people that they can create and earn income without having to work for a mega corp or government. Shopify helps small businesses.

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) 0.33%. The cars are beautiful and well-made and I'm not even a car person. Porsche has true enthusiasts. The ownership structure is confusing as Porsche owns part of Volkswagen and VW owns part of Porsche. Various authors have showed how the company is trading below intrinsic value and has a ~ 4.5% dividend yield.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) 0.31%. I've owned about 15 years and the stock hasn't done well. The split with Mondelez, buying and integrating Heinz and extreme cost cutting were key events. If covid never happened, they could have been in more trouble as eating at home grew in popularity and helped the business. They've been paying down their giant mountain of debt. This has basically been collect the dividend for years.

Clorox (CLX) 0.28%. 44 years of paying and growing dividends. Personally I think their products are much better than the competition. Current yield above 3%.

The Trade Desk (TTD) 0.27%. They are founder led and are experiencing explosive growth. They are taking market share from other big tech advertisers and their leadership always seems to be 1 step ahead of the game. Their product is a good idea and great at showing marketers return on investment. Having a better product is great, but being able to demonstrate and prove the worth is huge for the internal politics of buyers.

AbbVie (ABBV) 0.27%. Long term hold, 4.27% yield doing its job of providing steady and growing income.

Adobe (ADBE) 0.27%. This stock is underrated compared to some other tech companies. Look at their historical earnings growth. They dominate their market and that won't change anytime soon.

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) 0.25%. When I purchased this stock it was trading at 10 years ago prices. It's up about 50% since purchase. Not sure I will hold this stock forever but it could go up 100% over the next few years with execution and a little hype.

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) 0.25%. Contrarian play here. The stock is trading at about 50% of what it was 10 years ago. The world won't be the same as it was in 2019 and earlier but enough organizations will adopt a hybrid work environment to lease office space. Worst comes to worst, long-term the commercial space can be repurposed. You are buying New York at a massive discount here. I've always admired the Empire State building and am happy to own a tiny piece of it.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) 0.21% The valuation is stretched but 59 years in a row of paying and growing dividends! Current yield is 2.5%. If this stock goes down you add to the position. I like their products and would never buy from their extremely woke Cincinnati based competitor.

Abbott Labs (ABT) 0.21%. Long term holding.

Prosus (OTCPK:PROSY) 0.18%. Same thesis as Naspers.

Ecopetrol (EC) 0.18%. Ian Bezek posted an interesting thesis to this stock.

Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) 0.18%. Popular brands like Heineken, Amstel, Lagunitas, Strong Bow, Sol. A major Belgian competitor just sabotaged themselves in America forcing their customers to transition to competitors like Heineken.

Global Payments Network (GPN) 0.18%. This is a new position that I'm excited about and I'll potentially be adding more to in the future. Fantastic earnings growth. Cheap valuation. 1% dividend.

Square (SQ) 0.18%. Much more hyped than legacy Global Payments Network. This stock has more risk and more reward.

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) 0.16%. The stock trading at prices from 10 years ago. Looking to dollar cost average more into this new position. Love their laundry detergent Persil.

CrowdStrike (CRWD) 0.14%. Explosive growth.

BlackRock (BLK) 0.14%. New position. The long-term chart is up and to the right. Nearly 3% dividend yield. They just print money. Financially this company is a no brainer. Morally, I'm not sure I can own this stock.

Fiserv (FI) 0.11%. New position. Consistent and outstanding growth.

3M (MMM) 0.09%. New position. 64 years in a row of paying/increasing the dividend. Nearly a 6% yield. Stock trading at 10 year ago prices. Not saying there aren't problems but if there weren't problems you wouldn't be getting this valuation.

Alibaba (BABA) 0.08%. Sold some for tax lost harvesting, looking to buy back in. Amazing they only have a 240 billion market cap.

Medtronic (MDT) 0.07%. 45 years in a row of dividend increases. 3.1% yield. Stock hadn't really moved in 7 years. Bought last year and hoping to add more to this introductory position.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) 0.06%. If you look at this company on paper, the financial ratios, profitability won't work. You are buying 2 premier sports franchises for $4.3 billion and if they were sold on the open market right now they'd capture a price significantly higher than that. This is like buying a piece of art, a living piece of art, an original NFT etc. It's the ultimate billionaire purchase. Short term could go lower but long term this stock will rise.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) 0.06%. Much of the same thesis as Walgreens only this company has been better managed. This was a newer starter purchase in 2023.

Matterport (MTTR) 0.05%. Painful loss thus far. Small play with big potential.

Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) 0.05%. This has been a losing position, currently looks undervalued.

DocuSign (DOCU) .05%. Bought after the big drop, well guess what it dropped more! Like the product. Looks undervalued now. Wait and see approach for this small position.

(EMBC), (OTCPK:MCHOY) tiny residual shares from spin offs.

What's next?

When looking to deploy new capital I consider what I already own and how new purchases fit into the puzzle. The stocks I'm most interested in adding to next are probably British American Tobacco, Henkel, Petrobras, Visa, Global Payments, Alibaba, Spotify, Madison Square Garden Sports, Medtronic, Oneok.

Thank you for reading. I sincerely hope you got some new ideas and added some names to your research list!