Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chevron: I Warned About It Topping Out Since June 2022 (Technical Analysis)

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Chevron stock has struggled for upward momentum as energy stocks failed to participate in the broad market rally in 2023.
  • CVX has lost its key moving averages, indicating that momentum investors may not support dip buying opportunities.
  • I warned about CVX potentially topping out several times since June 2022. Investors who managed to get out late last year sold at much more attractive levels.
  • I gleaned that CVX could consolidate in a range in the near term. With my sell thesis playing out, I move to the sidelines.
  • Ultimate Growth Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Chevron Posts Near Record Profits, Exceeding Market Expectations

Mario Tama

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) investors have seen their stock struggle for traction as value stocks failed to participate in the AI-driven rally that lifted the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq (NDX).

VTV/SPY price chart (weekly)

VTV/SPY price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

The underperformance

CVX price chart (weekly)

CVX price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
25.43K Followers
Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

My LinkedIn

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

S
Seeburto
Today, 3:24 PM
Premium
Comments (3.34K)
Agree. Waiting patiently for the sector to leg down. There is a divergence between the majors and others in the sector though. Some are down more than the majors and probably ripe for nibbling.
p
pharout73
Today, 2:22 PM
Premium
Comments (97)
Simple Plan... Leg in, take some profits at +50%, +100%, let it ride and smile cuz its a cash machine after that.
A
ATinvestor
Today, 2:08 PM
Comments (364)
These “analysts” love to trash oil & tobacco stocks.

Chevron is one of the best-managed companies in the world. Ignore the noise and keep collecting those big dividends.

And maybe buy MO, PM or BTI.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.