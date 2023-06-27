Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Snowflake: Accelerating Our Reality Upload Despite Macro Headwinds

Jun. 27, 2023 8:30 AM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)1 Comment
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In 2020, I penned a note entitled, "Nvidia: Accelerating Our Reality Upload."
  • As mankind further develops the ability to replicate our current reality, I believe the demand for unique configurations of compute and storage, and the underlying requisite hardware, will grow.
  • To this end, businesses that facilitate the unique manipulation of compute and storage have been attractive to me.
  • I believe Snowflake fits in this category, as well as, for instance, AWS or AMD or Nvidia, and, today, we will review the business of Snowflake; specifically its most recent quarter and context thereof.
  • In short, while Snowflake is not exactly an exceptionally attractive value proposition quantitatively, I do believe it remains worth considering whereby we capitalize on the growing demand for compute/storage required to build virtual realities and AI. Should it decline further, alongside its gargantuan cash hoard of $5B+ alongside no debt, I believe it would become exceptionally attractive.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Beating the Market get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

snowflake stock chart

Snowflake's Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

  • Note: For the purposes of serving you/for your convenience, we will use Calendar Year and not Fiscal Year. I believe this simplifies understanding the business' performance, though it should be noted that Snowflake's FY ends on January
Snowflake valuation

YCharts

Sea valuation

YCharts

Snowflake business data

Snowflake's Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

snowflake valuation data

Snowflake's Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

snowflake stock chart

YCharts

Snowflake valuation data

Snowflake's Q1 2023 Investor Presentation

Get started with Beating The Market today!

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
14.53K Followers
A community achieving financial freedom through visionary investing
I buy businesses I like, then hold them with a long term time horizon.

https://www.tipranks.com/experts/bloggers/louis-stevens

Some credentials of mine: U.S. Army Officer in Reserve, Political Science Florida Atlantic, MBA University of Florida, inventor of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNOW, SE, MQ, TWLO, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

N
Natturner1966
Today, 8:42 AM
Premium
Comments (1.93K)
Agree. Huge opportunity. I encourage investors to remain patient and continue to add on market weakness. They just announced partnerships with Microsoft and Nvidia.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.