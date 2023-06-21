Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Right, Sell Right: 2 Top Dividend Buys From Our Top 10 List

Jun. 21, 2023 10:49 AM ETCAG, MO, PFE, PM, WMT, XOM5 Comments
Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • While there are many good quality undervalued stocks, it's clear that some are best in class.
  • I decided to share our picks with the SA community.
  • Here are two of our favorite dividend stocks in the current environment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Freedom Tribe get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Top 10

mfto

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

I was initially against writing this article. I told myself "no Sam, you should keep the good stuff for members of your paid service."

The value of what we offer doesn't lie (only) in our stock

PFE DFT Chart

PFE DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

XOM DFT Chart

XOM DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

CAG price elasticities

CAG Investor Presentation

CAG DFT Chart

CAG DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

WMT DFT Chart

WMT DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

Q1 Organic Growth

Dividend Freedom Tribe

PM 2023 outlook

PM Earnings Presentation

PM DFT Chart

PM DFT Chart (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

PM Dividend Projection

PM Dividend Projection (Dividend Freedom Tribe)

If you want to get our top 10 picks today...

We already shared all of them with members of the Dividend Freedom Tribe.

You'll also get access to our awesome tech, 3 model portfolios and weekly buy, watch, and sell lists.

Don't wait, join the Dividend Freedom Tribe! (2 Week FREE Trial)


Our model portfolios are ahead of the market since inception, and our community of nearly 900 members is always discussing latest developments in dividend stocks.

If you want to learn more, we’re currently offering deep discounts on our annual subscription. Click here to get a free trial.

This article was written by

Robert & Sam Kovacs profile picture
Robert & Sam Kovacs
41.04K Followers
The Ultimate Service For Investors Who Want To Retire On Dividends.

Hi there! We're Robert & Sam, a dad & son team of dividend investors.

If you're looking for regular analysis of some of the best dividend opportunities, you're in the right place!

We regularly publish articles highlighting high quality companies, with superior management and dividend policies, which are trading at great prices.

Whether you're retired or still accumulating, we offer a path towards reducing risk while achieving strong returns.

We eat, breathe and sleeep dividend investing. We've poured thousands of hours of our lives into researching, creating original strategies, and developing tech solutions which make investing a breeze.

If you want to benefit from all of this, you should seriously consider trying "The Dividend Freedom Tribe", which includes a training course, three model portfolios, weekly in depth analysis, our buy/watch/sell lists, access to MAD Dividends Plus for free, as well as a community of lively dividend investors.

Contributing authors for The Dividend Freedom Tribe include Tomas Andrade Campanini and Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM, CAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

g
grcinak
Today, 11:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.23K)
Interesting article. Sound thesis and picks.
R
Randol33
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (6.25K)
PFE priced at pre pandemic levels, think about that for a minute. The amount of neglect and poor decisions at the top level of management of this company never cease to amaze me. They squandered every dime they made from the windfall profits on the vaccine. So even with a Massive injection of short term cash management still couldn't find a way to entice new investors to commit cash. With the market at a top over the last 2 years PFE still hovers near 52 week low. PFE will continue to underperform the market just as it has for the last few decades.
J
Jeff from SD
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (1.06K)
Interesting to see if Walmart regresses at all concerning the Target fiasco.
Fwc3030 profile picture
Fwc3030
Today, 11:09 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (642)
Sam. Glad you wrote this article. They call it "advertising", I think. lol.

Also, am very glad you published the current DFT Top 10 picks over the last week. Helped me re-focus and top off a few tickers.
Quin_T_E profile picture
Quin_T_E
Today, 12:12 PM
Premium
Comments (107)
@Fwc3030 Do you mind to share the link to the top 10?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.