Leading The AI Gold Rush: Nvidia's Positioning And Market Potential

Jun. 21, 2023 10:50 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMD, CRM, TSLA, MRVL1 Comment
Growth Arcane
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has successfully transitioned from a gaming-focused company to an AI leader, positioning itself at the forefront of the AI revolution with close to 90% market share in the accelerated computing space.
  • Despite concerns about valuation, Nvidia's growth prospects, strong financial performance, and dominant position in the AI market justify its current price.
  • I initiate on Nvidia stock with a target price of $481, implying a 12.5% upside potential.

Nvidia World Headquarters

JasonDoiy

Introduction

Since ChatGPT's appearance, artificial intelligence (AI) is on the mouth of every investor. As a matter of fact, we might be facing one of the most important revolutions since the inception of the Internet. Jensen Huang, Nvidia Corporation

Shares of tasks that can be automated by AI

Goldman Sachs

Revenue segmentation

EconomyApp

AI growth

Bloomberg

AI growth according to AMAT

AMAT company presentation

NVDA Q1

@StockMarketNerd on Twitter

Nvidia revenue growth expectations

Statista

Fundamentals ratio

Bloomberg

Estimated PE

Bloomberg

DCF data

Author forecast

Growth Arcane
Hello, and welcome to my profile ! I focus my analysis on Growth / Quality names presenting appealing characteristics and strong long-term catalysts. I work on company belonging to various industries no matter the Market cap whether Small / Mid / Large cap. Please, feel free to contact me should you have any questions, suggestions or if you want to debate with me, it would be a great pleasure !

Comments (1)

BenH_76
Today, 11:12 AM
Good article. A potential 12% upside isn't worth the risk for me, although it is definitely on my watchlist.
