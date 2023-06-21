serts/E+ via Getty Images

Company Profile

This is another article in our series about companies in basic essential industries. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) is smaller and riskier than the others we analyzed. Its market cap is $574.23M.

Babcock & Wilcox operates in the heavy electrical equipment industry of the economy. It provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through Babcock & Wilcox Renewable, Babcock & Wilcox Environmental, and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal. The company builds and sells technologies for waste-to-energy, solar construction and installation, biomass energy systems, and black liquor systems for the pulp and paper industry that divert waste from landfills for power generation. Emissions control and environmental technology solutions for utility, waste to energy, biomass, carbon black, and industrial steam generation applications are a growing industry.

Risks

The risks for retail value investors increased following good financials in May; the share price popped from $4.80 to $6.47 over the next couple of weeks. We are bearish on the stock for other reasons. The 52-week low was $3.89 per share.

Few analysts cover Babcock & Wilcox. The company operates in the heavy electrical equipment industry where growth is threatened by China's slowdown, supply chain issues, and persistent talk about a worldwide recession.

Analysts' Ratings (seekingalpha.com)

Despite bullish ratings from other analysts, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating swings back and forth between sell and hold. But we see heightened risk from Seeking Alpha that assigns blah Factor Grades because the company's metrics are weak.

Valuation, profits, and revisions get low marks. Growth gets an A and momentum a C+. Those factors affect the share price but not the bottom line. Metrics include an F for P/E Non-GAAP, B+ for sales growth, and C- for Price to Cash Flow. Return on equity is -657% in the last year. The share price is -77% over 5 years but up ~10% this past year, including a ~15% pop YTD. It was +$22 in 2019 but closed before the June '23 federal holiday at $6.47 per share.

A third source of risk stems from future numbers. The PE is a whopping 72, but FY '23 earnings are poised to be negative. Forecasts for greater revenue per the chart below and the stock's momentum, in our opinion, might push the share price to $8. It might be due in part to the buzz about the alternative and renewable energy industry Babcock & Wilcox serves.

There is a chance the share price might tumble under $5 if there is a worldwide recession. Building and construction, and manufacturing output might stumble. We estimate the next EPS will be close to last year's Q2 of -$0.07. Over the last 5 quarterly reports, actual EPS was reported lower than analysts' estimates. The Economist Intelligence's recently concluded:

Global energy consumption will grow by just 1.3% in 2023 amid a slowing economy and high energy prices... many countries will fall back on fossil fuels, delaying green energy transition and slowing overall energy industry growth

More risks threatening a substantial potential for retail value investors, in our opinion, is that management's forecasts for revenue growth and profitability are capricious, even into 2024. The shares are volatile. The shares are on the high side of volatility (Beta 1.48). Debt is increasing. We fear shareholders stand to potentially be diluted to raise capital to cover debt and interest payments. This is an age of rate hikes. Babcock & Wilcox accumulated some debt by buying 8 companies, 3 in the last 5 years, in the machinery and manufacturing industries.

Analysis Chart (infrontanalytics.com)

Quarterly Surprise

Seeking Alpha described the May 10, '23 Q1 earnings report as mixed. The company did more business Y/Y (revenue: +26%), booked more contracts (+11% Y/Y), and management forecasted FY '23 adjusted EBITDA of up to $100M to $120M. We suspect revenue increased in part as more backlogged jobs were completed during Q1.

Past quarterly earnings are neither substantial nor impressive. Management revised the earnings estimates down 5 times in a year; they are estimating a 133.3% per year growth in revenues. Shareholder equity is negative.

Earnings (nasdaq.com)

Babcock & Wilcox's debt is on the increase. Last year, the summertime debt stood at $334.3M. In the last report, "March 31, 2023, the Company had total debt of $351.7 million and a cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash balance of $91.1 million." FY '23 EPS is estimated to be -$0.02 to -$0.07. 2024 might be a better year for Babcock & Wilcox, but it is sketchy despite the forecast for revenue growth:

Revenue & Earnings (seekingalpha.com)

Positive Stirrings

"Mixed" is the best way we can describe almost everything about Babcock & Wilcox. Insiders bought shares as the price plummeted from January through June '23. They dumped shares last year when the stock reached $8 to $8.50. It was just reported that an insider made the most significant purchase of stock in the last 12 months at around $5.80 per share.

Hedge funds sold more shares (-$103K) than purchased in the last 3 months. In Q1 '21, 22 hedge funds owned Babcock & Wilcox shares. In Q1 '23, only 11 still owned the stock.

The Q4 '22 Clean Power Quarterly Market Report claimed Q4 '22 showed positive energy storage growth, "but policy and market headwinds slowed clean energy potential." The company's Renewable and Environmental segments were strongest in Q1 '23 driving "consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA above expectations."

Free Cash Flow Q1 '23 (YCharts.com)

Takeaway

We like the industry and the operations organization of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Green and renewable energy dominate the buzz. The company's motto is "Leading the world in clean power production." But that field might be stymied by macroeconomic disruptions.

Energizing the share price and assessments by some analysts that shares are undervalued is the forecast for revenue growth. Regardless of the revenue generation, the EPS and free cash flow are not positively affected; both fall short enough to make us believe there is not a sufficient potential opportunity for retail value investors in the next 12 to 18 months. Some analysts harbor notions the stock is undervalued.

The positives about the company seem already priced into the share price after the year's increase, particularly in 2023. The company's lack of a dividend is a further disincentive for retail value investors. Overall, there is too little incentive to give this stock a better-than-hold rating at this time.