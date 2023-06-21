Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

COWZ June Reconstitution Update: 18 Substitutions, 12x Forward P/E, High Quality Remains

Jun. 21, 2023 11:07 AM ETPacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ)IWB, IWD2 Comments
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF consistently selects 100 high-quality U.S. securities trading at attractive valuations. Fees are high at 0.49%, but long-term compounded returns are impressive.
  • However, COWZ's annual returns from 2017-2023 are inconsistent relative to the value and blend peer groups I've assigned. This introduces timing risks, as COWZ is often a below-average performer.
  • COWZ emphasizes value in the struggling Energy sector. However, what worked in 2021-2022 won't necessarily work in 2023. Despite quarterly reconstitutions, COWZ has been slow to unwind these risky stocks.
  • You might choose to use COWZ as a complementary ETF. A unique feature is its high 9.35/10 Profitability Score, impressive for a portfolio that avoids most of the largest Russell 1000 companies.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Cash Cow

Lumineux_Images

Investment Thesis

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is a portfolio of 100 U.S. stocks with high free cash flow yields, resulting in high-quality selections with low valuation ratios. Over time, it's also become Pacer's own cash cow. This alternative ETF has

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.92K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

garkster profile picture
garkster
Today, 11:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (848)
This is a really tough fund to analyze vs. the appropriate peers and benchmarks. As you noted, M* has had it in various categories, regardless of the fact that their annual history (Portfolio/Stock Style/Historical) had it in MV for each of the last 5 years. It's 5* rated, but is that measure of risk-adjusted returns vs. the current category, or vs. the assigned category for each of the prior years?
The quarterly reconstitution doesn't help matters either, and seeing that the average turnover reported for the last 5 FYs = 105% makes me think that if we were to buy it today, we'd know what we're getting, but only 3/4 would remain after 3 months!
So although the investment thesis is interesting, the reconstitution/turnover + the 49 bps is enough to keep me away.
Have you ever done, or thought about doing, some sort of comparison of peer funds to see if the frequency of reconstitution affects their relative performance. My personal bias is that greater frequency would cause lower returns, but don't have anything solid to back that up (other than what's been written about investor behavior).
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Today, 11:57 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.04K)
@garkster Thanks for the thoughtful comment! I, like you, opt to stay away. But its AUM growth over the last few years (percentage wise) is among the best. Lots of people are buying into the strategy, and I think it's mostly based on the returns from 2021-2022. Avoiding performance chasing by discussing what drove those exceptional returns and why it won't necessarily continue is why I continue to cover it.

Your idea is a really good one. I don't know of a good source for historical portfolio turnover rates, and probably wouldn't trust it even if I had it! However, I think I will look into just gathering it manually from SEC filings for a sample group of say, 40-50 ETFs in the same category. I have monthly returns for nearly every U.S. equity ETF, so I can see if I can make a fairly accurate conclusion. My guess is the same as yours, BTW, in that high turnover is likely not too beneficial.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.