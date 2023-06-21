Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla's Charging Deals: Some Win, Some Lose

Jun. 21, 2023 11:12 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)GM, F, RIVN, EVGO, CHPT, BLNK, WBX12 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla has crafted deals with Ford, General Motors, and Rivian, allowing their electric vehicle customers to use Tesla's supercharger network.
  • The deals could increase Tesla's revenue and reduce tech risks, but may also negatively impact sales due to the loss of an exclusive selling point.
  • Non-Tesla charging infrastructure companies, such as Electrify America and ChargePoint, may face increased competition and headwinds due to these deals.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Cash Flow Club. Learn More »

Power supply connect to electric vehicle for charge to the battery. Charging technology industry transport which are the futuristic of the Automobile. EV fuel Plug in hybrid car.

https://www.facebook.com/PlargueDoctor/

Article Thesis

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recently crafted deals with General Motors Company (GM) and Ford Motor Company (F). The deals make sense for the involved parties, although Tesla may also experience some disadvantages. On

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
48.87K Followers
Leader of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where your "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 12:19 PM
Analyst
Comments (16.39K)
"may also negatively impact sales due to the loss of an exclusive selling point."

Tesla's have like 20 or 30 advantages over others cars. Charge network is just one of them.

More EV makers ramping up is not bad for Tesla.... but bad for ICE.

May negatively impact ICE sales due to EV owners now not having to deal with poorly designed, poorly engineered and poorly conceived charging networks.

This is good for consumers, good for Tesla, good for legacy auto dialing up their EV game.

This is bad for ICE sales, and bad for any OEM still clinging to the notion that ICE will be viable in 10 years.

- Carry on
T
TBoone
Today, 12:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (261)
Isn't there huge $$s available from the IRA for building out EV charging throughout the country? Standardization around the Tesla charging system should make EV adoption much more palatable and it seems like Tesla could be a huge winner if they took advantage of the IRA subsidies.
c
cbx6cylinder
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (2.93K)
I believe tesla is forced to open up its charging network to all EV manufacturers to become eligible for the government money they are going after to build these new stations. This is just Musk playing the PR game while doing what is required to grab the taxpayer money he is after.
R
Raymond99
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (366)
@cbx6cylinder Tesla got $7.5 billion dollars to do the following:
1) to open up a portion of the Tesla charging network by 2024.

2) To build additional charging infrastructure
Donald MacLeay profile picture
Donald MacLeay
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (175)
I see it as moving Tesla closer to a mainstream auto maker.
d
dickroylet
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (482)
Or, you know, just get an ICE vehicle and go to one of those gas station thingies that are pretty much everywhere.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:28 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.11K)
@dickroylet that’s possible as well of course, but some buy EVs and this news could be relevant for them. All the best
rg40 profile picture
rg40
Today, 12:01 PM
Premium
Comments (62)
@dickroylet i was thinking of buying a Tesla car but this news made me change my mind for sure. I would not want to wait in line for an hour until all other vehicles finished charging. And also, i liked other EVs too but the Tesla charging network was inclining me to buy a Tesla. Now I have more options
l
lappygums
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (1.45K)
Forget revenue...how much can tesla profit...especially if you going to overly congest the few stations you have.
Can the independent operators compete? Maybe, only if there is a pricing war which will further erode margins. Not sure tesla benefits from all these deals in the long run.
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Today, 11:28 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (20.11K)
@lappygums the independent ones will likely suffer from this deal, I agree. All the best
J
Jamal Nasir
Today, 11:44 AM
Comments (45)
@lappygums any potential profits would be a drop in the bucket. They don't make much as it is from current Tesla customers. The supercharging network was never meant to be a source for profits and not sure it will move the needle going forward. Tesla basically covers the cost of electricity and maintenance of the stations with whatever they do pull from current Tesla car owners
l
lappygums
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (1.45K)
@Jamal Nasir
I agree which is why I'm confused people keep talking about charging as it's the reason why tsla has increased 250B in value.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.