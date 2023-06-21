lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village (SVV) has filed to raise $300 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a network of retail stores that offer gently used clothing and other products.

For investors seeking exposure to the thrift item industry, SVV is probably a decent bet, so my outlook on the IPO is a Buy at up to $16.00 per share.

Savers Value Village Overview

Bellevue, Washington-based Value Village was founded as a for-profit thrift shop that sells second-hand clothing and related products in over 300 stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Management is headed by president and CEO Mark Walsh, who has been with the firm since October 2019 and was previously CEO of Bob's Stores and Eastern Mountain Sports.

Value Village has received at least $227 million in equity investment from investors including Ares Management (ARES).

The firm also owes $1.1 billion in total debt, of which $38.25 million is classified as the current portion due within twelve months from its most recent financial statement date of April 1, 2023.

Savers Value Village - Customer Acquisition

The firm sources its products from donations given to local non-profits and resells them via its retail store network.

Over 90% of its product supply is locally sourced and the company says its relationships with its top 10 non-profit partners have lasted over 25 years.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have fluctuated, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 22.3% Fiscal year 2022 21.0% Fiscal year 2021 21.6% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, fell to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 0.2 Fiscal year 2022 0.8 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Savers Value Village’s Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by First Research, the U.S. resale market has an estimated '25,000 resale consignment and Not For Profit resale shops.'

First Research says the U.S. resale and antiques industries generated annual revenue of around $17.5 billion, though it did not specify the year.

Online resale marketplace provider ThredUP estimated the resale market was $24 billion in 2018 and forecasted its growth to $64 billion in 2028.

Also, per America's Research Group, 'about 16% - 18% of Americans will shop at a thrift store during a given year.'

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Goodwill Industries

Salvation Army

Online resale marketplaces

Numerous independent thrift stores

Savers Value Village Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Slowing top-line revenue growth

Increased gross profit but reduced gross margin

Sharply lower operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 $ 345,684,000 5.6% Fiscal year 2022 $ 1,437,229,000 19.4% Fiscal year 2021 $ 1,204,124,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 $ 199,931,000 8.9% Fiscal year 2022 $ 837,303,000 14.8% Fiscal year 2021 $ 729,662,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 57.84% Fiscal year 2022 58.26% Fiscal year 2021 60.60% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 $ 15,770,000 4.6% Fiscal year 2022 $ 206,226,000 14.3% Fiscal year 2021 $ 182,236,000 15.1% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 $ (14,108,000) -4.1% Fiscal year 2022 $ 109,707,000 31.7% Fiscal year 2021 $ 85,775,000 24.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended April 1, 2023 $ (14,834,000) Fiscal year 2022 $ 169,433,000 Fiscal year 2021 $ 175,762,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of April 1, 2023, Value Village had $93 million in cash and $1.8 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended April 1, 2023, was $47.9 million.

SVV’s IPO Details

SVV intends to sell 18.75 million shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $300.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and Norges Bank Investment Management have indicated a non-binding interest in purchasing shares in the aggregate of up to $130.0 million at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $3.3 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 11.69%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

The firm is an ‘emerging growth company’ as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and in the future as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds of $272.3 million received by us from this offering and an estimated $8.2 million of cash on the balance sheet toward the repayment of indebtedness, including accrued and unpaid interest and premium under the Term Loan Facility and the Notes. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says there are no pending legal proceedings against the company that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Savers Value Village

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,567,242,144 Enterprise Value $3,337,222,144 Price / Sales 1.76 EV / Revenue 2.29 EV / EBITDA 17.65 Earnings Per Share $0.46 Operating Margin 12.99% Net Margin 5.13% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 11.69% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow $47,876,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 1.86% Revenue Growth Rate 5.56% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Savers Value Village

SVV is seeking to go public to raise capital to pay down its debt load.

The firm was previously acquired by private equity firms Ares and Crescent. Private equity firms typically pay themselves large ‘dividends’ by loading the company up with debt which then must be paid down by IPO proceeds, i.e., public investors.

Private equity-owned companies have generally performed less well as publicly held firms and I generally don’t favor them as investment opportunities.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased as revenue has risen; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate fell to 0.2x in the most recent reporting period.

The market opportunity for reselling clothing and related items is significant and expected to grow substantially in the years to come.

However, the firm faces competition from a fragmented market as well as more recently online resale marketplaces with potentially broader reach combined with an ‘asset-light’ structure.

J.P. Morgan is the lead underwriter, and the five IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 24.6% since their IPO. This is an upper-tier performance for all significant underwriters during the period.

The primary business risk to the company’s outlook is the limited quality and quantity of supply of second-hand goods, which during better economic periods may be reduced as consumers spend less time emptying out their goods for resale.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking IPO investors to pay an Enterprise Value / Revenue multiple of 2.3x and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.65x.

The firm’s financials show slowing top-line revenue growth, dropping gross profit, a sharp reduction in operating profit and operating cash flow after the 2020 pandemic period.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended April 1, 2023, was $47.9 million.

The company may be able to make a dent in its heavy debt load with the IPO proceeds and it has two likely long-term investors potentially seeking to acquire up to 43% of the offering.

While I have some concerns about its slowing revenue growth, entering a period of macroeconomic distress may be a boon to the firm’s business.

For investors seeking exposure to the thrift item industry, SVV is probably a decent bet, so my outlook on the IPO is a Buy at up to $16.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 28, 2023.