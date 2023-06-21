Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

We fundamentally like CarMax's market positioning and ability to differentiate itself in a fragmented market. However, the company is facing serious headwinds.

Economic conditions are contributing to increased loan defaults and reduced demand for large purchases.

Further, we are slowly seeing the hangover from the Covid-19 used-car boom, demand inevitably softens and new car production increases.

Margins are disappointing, forcing the business to focus on improvement at a time when revenue growth is at risk. Compared to peers, CarMax looks seriously inferior.

CarMax is trading at 31x EBITDA when its peer average is <10x, this looks far too high given the current situation.

Company description

CarMax, Inc., (NYSE:KMX) is a leading used vehicle retailer in the United States. The company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance.

Share price

CarMax has generated healthy returns in the last decade, with its share price up over 50%. This is a reflection of improving gradual improvement in financial performance.

Financial analysis

Presented above is CarMax's financial performance for the last decade.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

CarMax's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 11% across the last 10 years, much of which has come in FY22, following a once-in-a-lifetime boom in the used car market (which we will discuss later). Overarchingly, however, demand has been consistent, with only 2 periods of negative growth (one of which was due to Covid-19).

Business model

The majority of CarMax's revenue is generated through the sale of vehicles in the used car market. The company also sells some vehicles at auction, as well as providing enhanced protection plans (above and beyond what is already provided with sale), Servicing solutions, and earns advertising and subscription revenues from its Edmunds business.

CarMax has differentiated itself by developing a different approach to the sale of used cars. The company conducts detailed checks and ensures it is selling cars that are in very good condition. In conjunction with this, CarMax provides a generous warranty to all buyers, provides high-quality customer service, and has a no-haggle pricing approach, simplifying (and speeding up) the buying process.

In addition to this, the company has also generated operational differentiation. CarMax has significant scale relative to the industry. From a footprint perspective, CarMax is nationwide with a focus on Metro areas (Vehicles can be transferred between locations for a fee), creating further ease for the purchaser. From a stock perspective, CarMax offers one of the largest ranges of vehicles, allowing consumers the ability to shop around and find the perfect car based on their needs.

This is not an industry where a moat can be easily developed in the traditional sense, as consumers have little need for loyalty. This said, CarMax has created an entrenched position through smart marketing and sharing its scale benefits with customers to further improve its overall offering to the market.

Used-car market

The used car market in the US is highly fragmented, with competition coming from various sources including dealers, online sellers, independent dealers, and private parties. Generally, local markets service local consumers and the high capital requirements have dissuaded / constrained national operations.

In 2022, c.37m used cars were sold in the US, with around 20m of which were aged 0-10 years. CarMax estimates that it has a c.5% market share of this segment, reflecting an impressive position given its fragmentation.

Covid-19 contributed to an unexpected boom in the value of used cars. Supply chain issues caused by lockdowns contributed to the inability of automakers to produce the number of cars necessary to meet demand (and so prices began rising rapidly). As a result of this, many consumers chose the used car market instead, contributing to an increase in prices in this segment too. The following is a used car price index from the UK, illustrating the monumental increase in prices since c.Oct21. This has been highly beneficial for CarMax to increase its scale.

Further, as new car production continues to increase, the used car market no longer remains the gatekeeper to accessing readily available vehicles at scale.

The concern is that following this, we are likely to see a gradual decline in revenue (and a more severe one in used car prices), as those who sought to purchase have and others seek to extend the life of their vehicles due to the inflated prices. This poses a heightened risk of losses on unit sales as prices trend down and the time between purchase and sale increases. We suspect this factor will cause a noticeable change in the company's trajectory in the coming 5 years.

The second-hand vehicle market is experiencing a digitization of the car buying process, as companies use online marketplaces to sell their vehicles (if not their own website), while also utilizing data analytics to price cars to sell. This has contributed to increased competition, as CarMax has benefited well from the integration of its website in the car buying process (ease of shopping around and understanding vehicles available and various locations). Further, with more aggressive pricing, CarMax is finding itself several percentage points more expensive relative to the cheapest options.

The increasing focus on sustainability and environmental concerns (Leading to legislation) is driving the demand for electric vehicles. This should contribute to increased activity in the second-hand market, as new EV purchases slowly find themselves in the used car market, becoming accessible to those who are priced out of buying new. The concern, however, is that long term, the demand for used cars will decline due to improved reliability. Batteries are far more robust relative to a traditional ICE engine and so with fewer moving parts, the lifecycle may materially extend.

Economic & External Consideration

Although we suspect the slowdown in used car purchases (relative to FY22) is primarily due to the hangover from the prior binge in purchases, it is also due to a softening of economic conditions we feel.

The US is currently suffering from high inflation and elevated interest rates relative to the last decade, resulting in a significant squeeze on consumers' finances. As a result of this, large purchases are discouraged, with a greater focus on near-term expenditure. Our view is that those (Outside of the rich) that do not require a new purchase will delay doing so where possible. Further, those who do require a new purchase may seek alternative methods initially, such as repairs.

Additionally, rising rates will inevitably lead to increased defaults on auto loans and difficulties for consumers to achieve financing, further compounding the headwinds faced in the near term.

Looking ahead, we expect rates to remain elevated in the coming quarters, but with inflation at 4%, the end looks in sight. Based on this, we suspect FY23 and FY24 will be difficult for CarMax, followed by a return to growth.

Margins

CarMax operates with slim margins, boasting a GPM of 11%, EBITDA-M of 3%, and a NIM of 2%.

These margins are reflective of the industry dynamics the company operates with. Given the high level of competition, CarMax can only purchase vehicles at a certain delta to market value without totally pricing itself out. At this point, CarMax must add value through the factors we detailed above and cover its national overheads while still leaving a margin for profitability.

Given this, we suspect it will be extremely difficult for CarMax to noticeably improve margins from a pricing and cost perspective. The only avenue possible is operating cost leverage, but this will not substantially generate improvement given what has been achieved thus far.

Balance sheet

CarMax's inventory turnover is quite impressive given the price of the products it sells, with a 6.1x ratio in FY23. This allows the company to maintain liquidity against the threat of inventory hoarding.

Low profitability is an issue but this is compounded by the issue of cash flow conversion. For 5 of the last 7 years, CarMax has generated negative FCF. This is in part due to its CCC of 53 days, which has gradually increased over the decade.

This makes it difficult for the business to organically fund distributions alongside capex, forcing the business to consistently raise debt.

Peer analysis

In order to assess CarMax's relative performance, we have compared the business to the following peers.

From a profitability perspective, CarMax noticeably underperforms. Its EBITDA-M is c.50% of the average, reflecting the deterioration experienced in the last few years. We do expect improvement in the coming years as the market normalizes but CarMax is highly unlikely to exceed the average.

Growth is average, with CarMax's 5Y growth rate in line with its peers, although is the largest in the cohort. The key selling point of this business is its scale and differentiation, which does not look to be a hindrance to its current trajectory.

It is difficult to conclude on CarMax's relative performance. Its recent margin slippage has caused the business to look overly negative relative to its peers. Assuming margins do return, the company looks to be a strong choice given its position. For now, however, the company looks disappointing.

Valuation

CarMax is currently trading at a large premium to its peers. On paper, this looks ridiculous. This is a reflection of investors pricing in margin recovery at a rapid rate. Assuming EBITDA-M improved to 7%, CarMax would be trading at 14x EBITDA, which is a realistic level.

The question then becomes, should investors be receiving no discount for the risk of margins not improving? Of course not. The company looks grossly overvalued and based on perfect execution, may be appropriately valued in several years.

Key risks with our thesis

At the current valuation, CarMax essentially wins only if economic conditions improve rapidly and there is no real hangover from the impact of Covid. Essentially, we return to "business as usual" and the business can focus on rapid margin improvement.

Final thoughts

CarMax is a fantastic example of how a differing approach can create differentiation, even in a market that does not lend well to this. The company has grown incredibly quickly and its approach is clearly working.

Our view is that the used-car market is in for a difficult time. The handover from Covid-19, in conjunction with difficult economic conditions will wreak havoc as prices adjust to the new level of demand.

Compounding this for CarMax is its already poor margins, inability to generate consistent FCF, and continued strong competition.

Relative to peers, CarMax looks unattractive, with its valuation pricing in a flawless recovery. We do not believe this is possible given the factors stated above.