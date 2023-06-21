Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CarMax: Overvalued Considering Headwinds Ahead

Jun. 21, 2023 11:23 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.06K Followers

Summary

  • CarMax, Inc. is a leading used vehicle retailer in the United States with a strong brand reputation, extensive vehicle inventory, no-haggle pricing, and a robust customer experience.
  • Economic conditions and a softening in the used car market represent key risks to the business. We suspect vehicle prices and demand will continue to decline.
  • Margin deterioration has contributed to a noticeable delta to its peers. This means focus must be committed to returning to an attractive level.
  • CarMax is trading at 34x NTM EBITDA while its peer average is <10x. This looks completely mispriced.

Used Car Prices Ease As Interest Rates Rise

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • We fundamentally like CarMax's market positioning and ability to differentiate itself in a fragmented market. However, the company is facing serious headwinds.
  • Economic conditions are contributing to increased loan
CarMax

CarMax

CarMax

CarMax

CarMax Penske Lithia AutoNation Asbury Sonic

CarMax

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

