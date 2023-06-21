Sundry Photography

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) has already solidified its leadership position in the IT Service Management software industry, commanding over 40% of the market share, as reported by App Run The World Research. In addition, ServiceNow has successfully expanded its product offerings into operations management, cybersecurity, risk management, and IT asset management. They are empowering their existing products by leveraging Generative AI technology. I believe that Generative AI could be a revolutionary enhancement across their existing solutions.

Key Drivers Behind ServiceNow's Extraordinary Growth

Share Gains in IT Service Management: ServiceNow launched their IT Service Management (ITSM) Pro in 2018. At that time, they only had one product called ITSM Standard, which contributed approximately $1 billion in revenue. ITSM Pro was a significant enhancement to their standard product. ServiceNow enjoyed a 25% price increase from ITSM Standard to ITSM Pro in 2018. Today, they have successfully penetrated ITSM Pro into 40% of their customer base, and, more importantly, 60% of their new customers are opting for ITSM Pro. With hindsight, ServiceNow has been quite successful in monetizing their core ITSM products. According to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, ServiceNow is the clear leader in IT Service Management Platforms. Their technology is far ahead of legacy incumbents like BMC and Cisco (CSCO).

Gartner 2022- Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Platforms

ServiceNow is now promoting ITSM Enterprise, which carries an additional 50% increase in pricing compared to ITSM Pro. Existing customers who wish to upgrade to ITSM Enterprise must first go through the path of ITSM Pro. However, new customers have the option to choose ITSM Enterprise directly. In summary, even for ServiceNow's core ITSM product, there is a long runway for growth ahead in my opinion.

Strong R&D for New Product Offerings: Apart from their ITSM product, ServiceNow has successfully expanded its services into operations management, cybersecurity, risk management, and IT asset management, among others. They currently have over 11 products with an annual contract value of more than $200 million, all of which have been designed and built organically. This is quite remarkable, in my opinion. Additionally, 85% of their new business comes from existing customers, indicating a strong cross-selling strategy. It's worth noting that cross-selling to existing customers is a very cost-efficient strategy for any company.

ServiceNow has made significant investments in R&D, with R&D expenses accounting for over 24% of their sales in FY22. This strong focus on R&D enables them to launch more workflows and provide their salesforce with a wider range of tools. As a result, ServiceNow has seen a nearly fourfold increase in the number of customers with contracts worth $5 million or more between 2018 and 2022, and they have experienced over 40% annual contract value growth for these customers during the same period.

Megatrend of Digitalization: Enterprises continue to digitize their operations, IT management, asset management, risk management, and HR processes in order to improve efficiency and save costs.

This transformation has been ongoing in enterprises for some time now, but it is currently experiencing a hypercycle. ServiceNow is positioned as the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation. According to ServiceNow, 40% of CEOs believe that if they don't change, their companies will not be viable within the next 10 years, and digital transformation is a top priority on their agenda. Additionally, 93% of executives are consolidating point solutions into platforms. It is evident to me that ServiceNow is right at the center of this entire digitalization journey.

Revolutionary Enhancement with Generative AI: ServiceNow is undergoing a generational shift towards generative AI, and C-level executives in enterprises recognize that generative AI is a significant revolution in the technology industry, possibly the biggest one in the past 50 years in my view.

So, what does generative AI mean for the ServiceNow platform? There are three key areas that ServiceNow is focusing on:

Intent Understanding: Empowered by AI, the ServiceNow platform can understand human language and interpret the intent behind users' questions, complaints, or requests.

Knowledge Synthesis: AI enables the ServiceNow platform to summarize and synthesize information, resulting in faster support for employees or customers. For example, if an employee complains about a computer repeatedly crashing, ServiceNow's operations management platform can synthesize the complaint as an incident, provide technical support to the user, or facilitate assistance from internal/external technicians.

Language Generation: AI can create content with an empathetic tone, making users feel more comfortable. Customers or employees will not feel like they are dealing with a cold machine but rather with a "real" human.

In June 2023, ServiceNow introduced a new generative AI solution, Now Assist for Virtual Agent, to create more intelligent self-service conversational experiences. Developers can leverage Now Assist to build applications faster on the ServiceNow platform. Administrators will deliver faster time-to-value by quickly shipping products to users. Customer support will be empathetic and personalized, and employees will have incredible experiences, including creating brand new applications with no code at all.

With Generative AI, ServiceNow expects a 60% to 80% value uplift for their customers. All these AI functions will be add-ons, and they will be launched in Vancouver this September. It will be an add-on SKU that can be used with ITSM Standard, Pro, or Enterprise. ServiceNow also plans to roll out these AI features across all their other platforms in the near future.

ServiceNow 2023 Capital Market Day

Key Downside Risks and Outlook

Market Saturation: one of the main risks I hear frequently is the market saturation. According to ServiceNow, 85% of the Fortune 500 run ServiceNow currently. Once the market gets saturated, ServiceNow's sales growth will slow down. However, that argument ignores several factors. Firstly, ServiceNow has been consistently expanding their platform offerings, covering IT system management, operation management, cyber security, risks as well as IT asset management. These new areas enlarge the size of their total addressable market. Service had 125% of net expansion rate in 2022, which was remarkable in my opinion. Secondly, Security, Risk and IT asset management (ITAM) have a very low penetration currently. Security and risks penetration rates are less than 15% and ITAM is less than 20%. Lastly, pricing driven by platform upgrades is a significant source of sales growth. As mentioned earlier, there was a huge price uplift from ITSM Standard to Pro, then to Enterprise.

High Stock Based Compensation (SBC): The table below shows the SBC as a percentage of sales. ServiceNow spends almost 20% of their sales on stock based compensation, which is quite high compared to some growth software companies.

ServiceNow 10K, Author's calculation

During the 2023 Capital Market Day, ServiceNow committed that SBC as percentage of revenue is expected to decline to <15% by 2026, then on the way to <10% in the future.

The declining SBC ratio will boost ServiceNow's operating margin over time, and I believe the target is reasonable, considering that 6-10% is quite common in software growth companies.

In terms of outlook, ServiceNow expects their subscription sales to reach $15 billion by 2026, which implies an annual compound growth rate of 20%+ from 2023 to 2026. In addition, ServiceNow forecasts a continued expansion of operating margin driven by operating leverage. The free cash flow margin is expected to be 31% in 2024, and flat in 2025 despite 200bps in incremental tax headwinds. The cash flow expansion will continue after 2025, as per their estimates. Considering the potential growth from AI add-on, I think the near-term target is realistic and achievable.

Valuation

I am using a two-stage DCF model to valuate ServiceNow's fair value. I assume 20% of normalized sales growth, and their operating margin will be expanded from current 4.9% to around 30% in 2032, a level that most software companies can achieve. The main drivers for margin expansion are operating leverage and declining percentage of stock-based compensation.

In terms of stock options, my projection is pretty much in line with the company's long-term guidance, and it will be reduced to 9.3% in 2032 in the model.

Free cash flow conversion is quite high, and ServiceNow had 30% free cash flow ratio in 2022. The model estimates the FCF conversion increases to 40.4% in FY32. As the company guided, the free cash flow conversion is projected to be 31% in 2024 and 2025 in the model, to reflect the negative impact from taxation. The model also uses 10% of WACC and 4% of terminal growth rate.

DCF Model-Author's Calculation

As a result, the present values of free cash flow from the firm over the next 10 years and terminal value are estimated to be $24 billion and $93 billion. The total enterprise value is forecasted to be $117 billion. Adjusting the cash and debt balance, the fair value of the stock is calculated at $621 in the DCF model.

DCF Model-Author's Calculation

For the relative valuation comparison, you can refer to the conclusion part of my recent article of Snowflake, published on Seeking Alpha. When compared with Snowflake, Adobe, and Microsoft, ServiceNow's sales multiple appears to be reasonable on a relative basis.

Key Takeaways

I have been holding shares of ServiceNow for eight years now, and I typically make purchases each year using my annual cash bonus. I understand that it can be challenging to maintain a long-term investment mindset, especially during market downturns like the one we experienced in 2022. While many investors can identify good investment opportunities, it is often difficult to control emotions and investment behavior when they are making buy/sell investment decisions.

As Peter Lynch suggested, the trick is not to learn to trust your gut feelings, but rather to discipline yourself to ignore them. Stand by your stocks as long as the fundamental story of the company hasn't changed.

In my view, ServiceNow is an exceptional company with strong growth fundamentals, and I anticipate witnessing their revolutionary advancements with Generative AI over the next decade. This fundamental analysis has guided my ownership of ServiceNow for the past eight years.

In conclusion, I give ServiceNow a "Strong Buy" rating and encourage long-term investors to consider owning shares of this company.