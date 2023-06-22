Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hotel REIT Preferred Stock Analysis: Buy Chatham Lodging And Sell Hersha Hospitality Preferreds

Jun. 22, 2023 11:00 AM ETCLDT.PA, HT.PE, HT.PC, CLDT, HT
Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It is a fairly simple process to select the best hotel REIT Preferred since they all operate similarly, and all hold the same asset class.
  • The primary difference between preferred stocks from the various hotel REITs is their yield and their safety.
  • I have calculated leverage for all of the primary hotel REITs which have issued preferred stocks and by also using their current yield, we can easily compare them.
  • My conclusion is that Chatham Lodging Preferred “A” stock is the most undervalued or best choice, while Hersha Hospitality Preferred “E” stock is the most overvalued and is rated a sell.

Machu Picchu In Peru

tbradford

* This article was first published to Conservative Income Portfolio members.

Hotel REITs

Hotel REITs are a very simple business. They own hotels, but they don’t run them. Instead, they hire hotel operating companies, like Wyndham, Hilton and Marriott, to run the hotels. REITS are generally

Hotel REIT Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Yield and Leverage Chart

Author

Are you looking to start building a Fixed Income Portfolio?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best Preferred Stocks and bonds with the highest margins of safety. We strongly believe that the next decade will belong to fixed income irrespective of whether you are conservative or aggressive in your approach! Get in on the ground floor of our recently started Bond and Preferred Stock Portfolios.

If undervalued fixed income securities, bond ladder, “pinned to par” investments and high yielding cash parking opportunities sound like music to your ears, check us out!

Psst! You get access to our options portfolio as a bonus!

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
5.72K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Trading preferred stocks and fixed income securities for more than 25 years and stocks in general for 35 years.  Author of many Seeking Alpha articles and Editor's Picks articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLDT.PA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.