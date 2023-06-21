Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Quick Takes: The Power Of Diversification In Private Credit

Jun. 21, 2023 10:45 AM ETVPC, PDIIX, PHMIX, PIMIX, PFORX, PIGIX, PFIIX, PFMIX, PAIDX, PSCSX, PTTRX
PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • In just the past five years, private credit assets have more than doubled to over $1.3 trillion.
  • However, the majority of investments focus on corporate strategies.
  • We believe that private credit portfolios can be enhanced by non-corporate exposures.

Investment management. Portfolio diversification.

Olivier Le Moal

Transcript

Max Gelb, Product Strategist, Client Solutions & Analytics: As the saying goes, diversification may be the only free lunch in finance. But diversification is underused in private credit.

In just the past five years, private credit

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.18K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.