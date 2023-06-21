Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BOTZ, Nvidia: Are AI Stocks A Good Long-Term Investment?

Tariq Dennison
Summary

  • One reason it might make sense to pay up for shares of artificial intelligence companies is as insurance against their technology taking your job.
  • The impact of AI on white collar work next decade may resemble the impact outsourcing to China had on blue collar work this century.
  • That said, the best investment in the China outsourcing theme wasn't in Chinese manufacturers, but rather in companies like Walmart that used that outsourcing.
  • Similarly, I find Nvidia Corporation shares obscenely overvalued relative to those of, say, a midcap health insurer who might better benefit from AI.
  • I hope this article inspires you to consider not only the valuation of AI-related stocks, but also the economic future of your job.
  Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Expat Portfolio.

Automation data analytic with robot and digital visualization for big data scientist

PhonlamaiPhoto

In my view, THE main reason to own investments in artificial intelligence (AI) is as a form of insurance against it replacing your job. As someone who mostly focuses on non-U.S. dividend stocks, this "insurance" angle is my main motivation for focusing on this theme, which is

Cummulative Production of Robots by Fanuc, 1957-2021

Fanuc Website

US CPI Inflation by sector through 2022, with college and healthcare costs rising the most, and the cost of goods declining by the most

VisualCapitalist

US manufacturing wages versus inflation, 2006-2023

St Louis Federal Reserve (FRED)

American worker compensation has been flat since 1973 even as productivity has more than doubled

Economic Policy Institute

Chart
Data by YCharts

Non-US markets cover 75% of the world's economy, 90% of IMF expected GDP growth, and 95% of the world population.  That's most of my time and money is invested outside the US, where I have lived most of my life and find opportunities to share with you.

Tariq Dennison TEP runs a registered investment adviser focused on international clients and portfolio strategies. His marketplace service "The Expat Portfolio" shares his on-the-ground experience as an expat investing in diverse foreign markets. Tariq is the author of the book "Invest Outside the Box: Understanding Different Asset Classes and Strategies".  He lives in Central Europe, and teaches two classes at the Masters in Finance program at ESSEC Business School in Singapore.

