Tractor Supply Company: Attractive Fundamentals, But Presently Overvalued

Jun. 21, 2023 11:42 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)
Blake Downer
Summary

  • Tractor Supply Company enjoys rising revenue, attractive margins, and strong returns.
  • Their most recent annual report showed gross margins at 35.0%, operating margins of 10.1%, and net margins at 7.66%.
  • As of their most recent annual report ROIC was 17.25%, ROCE was 26.65%, and ROE was at 53.3%.
  • With a calculated PEGY of 1.72x, I view the company as presently overvalued.
  • I currently rate Tractor Supply Company stock a Hold.

Tractor Supply Company Retail Location. Tractor Supply is Listed on the NASDAQ under TSCO.

Thesis

When the pandemic first caused a shift in buying habits, some retailers began experiencing abnormally large revenue and high returns. While many of those same companies have since been experiencing a normalizing of their demand, Tractor Supply Company (

tsco tractor supply guidance

TSCO Guidance (Q1 2023 Investor Presentation)

tsco tractor supply revenue

TSCO Annual Revenue (By Author)

tsco tractor supply margins

TSCO Annual Margins (By Author)

tsco tractor supply float buyback dilution

TSCO Annual Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

tsco tractor supply interest debt

TSCO Annual Net Interest Expense (By Author)

tsco tractor supply debt income

TSCO Annual Debt vs. Income (By Author)

tsco tractor supply equity

TSCO Annual Total Equity (By Author)

tsco tractor supply returns roic roce roe

TSCO Annual Returns (By Author)

tsco tractor supply revenue

TSCO Quarterly Revenue (By Author)

tsco tractor supply margins

TSCO Quarterly Margins (By Author)

tsco tractor supply float buyback dilution

TSCO Quarterly Share Count vs. Cash vs. Income (By Author)

tsco tractor supply buyback dilution float

TSCO Quarterly Buyback Rate (By Author)

tsco tractor supply interest debt

TSCO Quarterly Net Interest Expense (By Author)

tsco tractor supply debt income

TSCO Quarterly Debt vs. Income (By Author)

tsco tractor supply equity

TSCO Quarterly Total Equity (By Author)

tsco tractor supply returns

TSCO Quarterly Returns (By Author)

tsco tractor supply value valuation

TSCO Valuation (By Author)

tsco tractor supply dividend

TSCO Dividend and Price History (Seeking Alpha)

tsco tractor supply pegy value valuation

TSCO PEGY Valuation (By Author)

Blake Downer
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
