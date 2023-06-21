Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm: Why Amazon Partnership Is A Potential Game Changer

Jun. 21, 2023 11:58 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)SOFI, UPST1 Comment
Summary

  • Affirm Holdings' partnership with Amazon Pay is a game changer, offering potential for sales and profit growth as the fintech leverages Amazon Pay's scale.
  • The deal could lead to higher conversions and order values for merchants, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.
  • With improving sentiment and high short interest ratio, Affirm Holdings could be a potential short squeeze target.

BNPL Buy now pay later online shopping concept. Businessmen using laptop with icons of BNPL.e-commerce.

witsarut sakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced a partnership with Amazon in recent weeks which means the company’s core Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product, Adaptive Checkout, is being added to Amazon Pay, opening up a path for strong growth moving forward.

Online Payment Service Providers

Online Payment Service Providers (ecommerceDB)

U.S. BNPL Users By Platform

U.S. BNPL Users By Platform (Insiderintelligence.com)

Projected Revenue

Projected Revenue (Affirm Holdings Inc)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Short Interest History

Short Interest History (Marketbeat)

Operating Losses

Operating Losses (Affirm Holdings Inc)

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
8.85K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AFRM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Rleaton
Today, 12:05 PM
Premium
Comments (1.35K)
Comparing affirm to either Upstart or Sofi is kinda weird.
