Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tellurian's Baby Bonds Offer An 11% Yield For 74 Cents On The Dollar

Jun. 21, 2023 12:16 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL), TELZ
Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.85K Followers

Summary

  • Tellurian's baby bonds offer a double-digit yield with maturity in 2028.
  • These are currently swapping hands for 74 cents on the dollar.
  • The company is set to double the number of authorized common shares to raise more funds for Driftwood.
gas tank

kaowenhua/iStock via Getty Images

Tellurian's 8.25% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NYSE:TELZ) offer an alternative way to gain exposure to the fledging natural gas company. These baby bonds started trading in late 2021 with the sale of 2,300,000 notes at a par

This article was written by

Pacifica Yield profile picture
Pacifica Yield
8.85K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.