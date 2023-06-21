Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Real Estate Reckoning

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.18K Followers

Summary

  • We see the best opportunities in originating new loans and purchasing existing loans, adopting a broad approach to debt and targeting stressed assets in turbulent markets.
  • In our view, investors should take advantage of opportunities in private credit and special situations emerging from market volatility.
  • We see opportunities with concentrated investments in promising sectors like residential, logistics, and data centers across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, adapting to regional trends for maximum success.

Businessman using laptop to search, Planning and investing in real estate, Property management concept

kitzcorner

Our long-term outlook embraces a flexible, long-term approach to seize opportunities in debt and equity investments across the real estate landscape.

The foundations of the global commercial real estate market are shifting. Since 2020, a confluence of factors – a dramatic shift

Figure 1 highlights the potential for increased returns by exploring relative value across four investment quadrants: public debt, public equity (REITs), private debt, and private equity. In public debt, we strive to capitalize on historically wide spreads and impaired liquidity. In public equity, we seek to exploit discrepancies through tactical investments in real estate investment trusts (REITs). In private debt, we endeavor to seize opportunities in motivated sales of discounted debt and rescue financing. In private equity, we concentrate on sectors with secular tailwinds, such as logistics, residential, alternatives, and select office and retail properties.

PIMCO as of June 2023

This article was written by

PIMCO profile picture
PIMCO
2.18K Followers
PIMCO is a global leader in active fixed income. With our launch in 1971 in Newport Beach, California, PIMCO introduced investors to a total return approach to fixed income investing. In the 50 years since, we have worked relentlessly to help millions of investors pursue their objectives – regardless of shifting market conditions. As active investors, our goal is not just to find opportunities, but to create them. To this end, we remain firmly committed to the pursuit of our mission: delivering superior investment returns, solutions and service to our clients. Visit PIMCO’s blog. Subscribe To Get PIMCO Insights Delivered Directly to Your Inbox.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Mercouger
Today, 12:30 PM
Comments (1.03K)
Thanks Pimco for this info.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.