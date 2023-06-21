Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron Technology Stock: Q3 Earnings Should Be Ignored By Investors

Jun. 21, 2023 12:00 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)AMD, QQQ, SPY
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron is a business with deeply cyclical earnings, and this down cycle is particularly deep.
  • It's important to embrace this volatility, only buy when the stock price is very low, and be prepared for it to fall further, while still aiming for big returns.
  • The biggest lesson for investors is that nobody knows what earnings will do in any given quarter, but the cycle will eventually turn up within 2-5 years.
  • I have found a medium-term strategy works best for investors with these kinds of deeply cyclical stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Cyclical Investor’s Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Business Cycle

E_Y_E

Introduction

Since I have an unusual investment approach for stocks like Micron (NASDAQ:MU), I like to begin my articles by reviewing the results of my previous public articles with the hope they might add a little validity to

MU vs SPY vs QQQ total return price
Data by YCharts

Micron vs SPY vs QQQ total return price
Data by YCharts

Micron historical earnings cycles

FAST Graphs

Micron price and earnings peaks

FAST Graphs

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $30/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

This article was written by

Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
21.88K Followers
One-of-kind research using historical cycles to identify tops and bottoms

My analysis focuses on the cyclical nature of individual companies and of markets in general. I've developed a unique approach to estimating the fair value of cyclical stocks, and that approach allows me to more accurately buy near the bottom of the cycle.

My academic background is in political science and I hold a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree in political theory from Iowa State University. I was awarded a Graduate Research Excellence Award in 2015 for my research on conservatism.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, MU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.