Tech Sector Is Hot, But Returns Vary Widely Across ETFs

Jun. 21, 2023 12:00 PM ETSMH, XLK, FTEC, IGV, SKYY, RSPT, CIBR, FIVG
James Picerno
James Picerno
6K Followers

Summary

  • Technology is the strongest equity sector to date in 2023, but how you define tech matters for evaluating performance, risk and other factors.
  • Tech ETFs vary on multiple dimensions, including performance, holdings and risk.
  • Debate rages on whether the current run for tech has gone too far too fast.

Global Warming Map Infographics

da-kuk

Technology is the strongest equity sector to date in 2023, but how you define tech matters for evaluating performance, risk and other factors. That’s tougher than it sounds because there are more than 90 ETFs in this space, according to ETFdb.com.

James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years.

