Investment thesis

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) stock significantly underperformed both the broad market and the industry since 2017.

I believe that this is mainly due to the secular headwinds the telecommunication industry faces as it is close to full penetration in the U.S. Additionally, over the past decade, Verizon's business demonstrated steadily softening profitability metrics which many investors perceive as the company reaching closer to the decline stage of a business lifecycle. According to my valuation analysis, these are the main reasons why the stock is so undervalued. I see no clear downside potential for the VZ stock, and it is crucial that the stock offers an above 7% forward dividend yield which is very attractive. Secular challenges for future growth related to full penetration are apparent, but we should admit that the shift to greater digitalization is far from being absorbed yet. And you cannot increase digitalization without growth in broadband telecommunications demand. The company invested vast amounts in new technologies related to the 5G telecom generation, and I believe it makes the company well-positioned to absorb favorable secular trends which are highly likely to be unlocked during the "new industrial revolution".

Company information

Verizon is a leader in the U.S. telecommunications industry and one of the world's largest communications providers. The company has two reportable segments: Verizon Consumer Group [Consumer] and Verizon Business Group [Business]. According to the latest 10-K report, Consumer sales represented about 76% of the total in FY 2022.

The company's fiscal year ends on December 31.

Financials

Verizon's financial performance over the past decade was stable, with a modest 1.4% revenue CAGR and margins softening steadily. The free cash flow [FCF] margin deteriorated significantly from a stellar 18% in FY 2013 to a modest 5% last fiscal year. Overall, the FCF margin was very volatile, with an average value of 6.4% and a median of 9.4%.

I like that the company substantially decreased its SG&A to revenue ratio over the past decade. Though this metric did not demonstrate almost any improvement in the last five years, I think the company has vast room for improvement here because 22% of revenues spent on SG&A looks too big, especially considering the company's over a hundred billion dollar scale.

During the last earnings call, the management reiterated that its cost-efficiency program aimed to achieve $2 billion to $3 billion of annual savings by 2025. this cost savings target represents about 2% of sales at the midpoint, so I think it is doable and will add value to shareholders over the long term. Verizon reported its Q1 earnings on April 25, missing on the top line.

First quarter revenue fell almost 2% YoY, mainly due to the weakness in the Wireless Equipment and the Business Group's revenue. On the other hand, Wireless service revenue rose 3%. Verizon recently implemented a new wave of price increases for both segments. This move has the potential to generate higher revenues in the coming quarters. However, it may also have the effect of slowing subscriber growth. During the latest call, Hans Vestberg, the CEO, clearly outlined Verizon's operating priorities. The company expects to measure its success on the growth of service revenue, EBITDA, and cash flow. As a potential VZ investor, I like these priorities and think they align with the ultimate goal of generating more value for shareholders.

The company's financial position looks decent but not strong. I think so because of a substantial net debt position. In recent years, the company's total debt has increased significantly due to its financial obligations related to acquiring C-band spectrum and developing 5G network infrastructure. I believe these investments are sound considering the secular shift to 5G and they will pay off in the upcoming years. That is why Verizon's credit ratings are solidly investment-grade.

Valuation

Verizon stock significantly underperformed the broad market with a 9% stock price decline year-to-date. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the stock a very high "A-" valuation grade, primarily due to very low multiples.

Based on the valuation ratios analysis, VZ looks very attractively valued. But I want to cross-check with other approaches. Verizon has a stellar dividend consistency with almost two decades of consecutive YoY dividend growth. Therefore, discounted dividend model [DDM] valuation approach looks sound. Valueinvesting.io projects the company's WACC at about 7% and I consider it reasonable. I have dividend consensus estimates expecting a FY 2024 payout of $2.68 per share. For dividend growth, I use 2%, which aligns with the historical CAGR of different time horizons.

Incorporating all the above assumptions into the DDM formula gives me a fair share price of about $54 which means an immense 47% upside potential for the stock.

The exciting fact about VZ's DDM is that even if we incorporate no dividend growth, the stock still looks undervalued with a $38 fair share price.

Based on DDM, the stock looks substantially undervalued. To get more evidence, I also want to simulate a discounted cash flow [DCF] approach. I use the same WACC and have revenue consensus estimates available up to FY 2030. I use a one percent revenue CAGR for the years beyond. I use a conservative 6% rounded-down average of the past decade for the FCF margin. To be even more conservative, I do not expect the FCF margin to expand.

As you can see from the above spreadsheet, from the DCF perspective, the stock looks undervalued with conservative underlying assumptions. I know Verizon has been traded with a substantial discount for a long time. I believe this is due to the issues related to the whole industry, where key players do not have many options to drive future growth due to a very high level of technology penetration. But I think the discount is unfair and the stock is very attractively valued.

Risks to consider

The major risk that I see is inherent to the whole industry. As I mentioned in the "Valuation" section, few options are available to drive revenue growth. The industry seems to reach full penetration in the U.S. The management must demonstrate creativity and solid vision to unlock new growth drivers. For example, the company is trying to monetize content through alliances with video streaming services. This is unlikely to become a significant part of the company's sales, but it is better than nothing and demonstrates the management's understanding that diversification is crucial.

The industry is also highly susceptible to disruptive technological change. New technologies and innovations are highly likely to disrupt the current business models of companies like Verizon. This highlights the importance of constant innovation to remain competitive in the face of potential disruptions. Verizon's businesses are also highly regulated and dependent on the regulatory environment. The company's operations and profitability may be adversely affected by shifts in the regulatory landscape. Any unfavorable regulatory changes or a less favorable regulatory environment could adversely affect VZ's financial performance. As one of the largest telecommunications companies in the United States, the company is also exposed to significant antitrust risks.

Bottom line

To conclude, I believe that Verizon stock is a great investment opportunity. Apart from an immense upside potential, the stock offers a very attractive 7% dividend yield. The communications industry faces secular headwinds, but it does not mean it will decline soon. Even if it stagnates for the next several years, I think that the secular trend toward digitalization and the Internet of Things will eventually drag the industry up. The benefits of investing in VZ far outweigh the potential risks and uncertainties in my view. That is why I assign VZ stock a "Strong Buy" rating.