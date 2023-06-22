Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Am Buying Verizon Stock

Jun. 22, 2023 10:00 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)6 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev
Dair Sansyzbayev
Summary

  • Verizon stock is undervalued and offers a 7% dividend yield, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • The company is well positioned to benefit from the shift to 5G and increased digitalization, despite industry headwinds.
  • Risks to consider include industry saturation, disruptive technological change, and regulatory shifts.

Verizon Launches myPlan With Terry Crews

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment thesis

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) stock significantly underperformed both the broad market and the industry since 2017.

Verizon's stock performance

Verizon's latest 10-K report

I believe that this is mainly due to the secular headwinds the telecommunication industry faces

VZ revenue by segments

Verizon's latest 10-K report

VZ long-term financial performance

Author's calculations

Verizon's latest earnings summary

VZ valuation ratios

VZ dividend growth metrics

Verizon DDM valuation

Author's calculations

Verizon DDM valuation with no dividend growth

Author's calculations

VZ DCF valuation

Author's calculations

I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Today, 11:14 AM
Hi! Thanks a lot for a good analysis and article. I am a VZ fan. Unfortunately, my cost $41.3 makes me a loser but collecting the dividends. I would love to see the stock price at the level you are predicting but time is running and I am still under water !!!.
Ex-dividend date July 8th will be my decision time to stick around or sell !!!!
Today, 11:01 AM
It's the same old song, the still sinks and you are wrong...
Today, 10:57 AM
The yield indicates the dividend will be cut.

I'll wait until there is a defined uptrend.

"Never try to catch a falling knife."
Today, 10:43 AM
Here is the only way to make money owning VZ:
1) Buy at 36.75
2) Sell at 37.25
3) Wait
4) Buy at 35.80
5) Sell at 36.25
6) Wait
7) buy at 34.90
8) Sell at 35.50
When it hits the teens, catch the reverse split.
Rinse and repeat.
Today, 10:27 AM
This is a very good article. My only input is that the debt is a huge issue. An argument can be made that it is manageable but it has played a big role in the de-valuation of the stock. This is especially true given the context that we are in an environment wherein the FED has yet to declare victory on the first outbreak of serious inflation we have faced in a long, long time.
Today, 10:13 AM
I like it. Buy below $35 and get paid to wait for return to mid/low 50s.
