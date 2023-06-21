Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CrowdStrike: Don't Catch The Falling Knife

JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CrowdStrike stock has failed to regain positive momentum following its Q1 earnings release. The market could be trapping late buyers before selling off further.
  • The company aims to leverage its AI-driven security solutions and data advantage to gain market share against legacy players and cloud computing hyperscalers.
  • However, CRWD is not a pure-play AI stock. Therefore, it's unlikely to benefit from the AI hype that drove the recent surge.
  • CRWD's valuation is aggressive. As investors consider rotating out of tech, the stock could get hit hard.
  • With underlying sector rotation taking place, investors should consider cutting exposure and sit out the impending pullback until it's more attractive again.
Crowdstrike headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) investors were hammered by an initial post-earnings selloff as the leading cloud-native endpoint cybersecurity player released earnings.

The company's first-quarter earnings report disappointed investors who anticipated a more robust guidance upgrade. I highlighted in my

CRWD price chart (weekly)

CRWD price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Sifting through the ultimate growth stocks for your portfolio

Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis. With a powerful toolkit, JR also provides insights into market sentiments, generating actionable market-leading indicators. In addition to tech and growth, JR also offers general stock analysis across a wide range of sectors and industries, with short- to medium-term stock analysis that includes a combination of long and short setups. Join the community today to improve your investment strategy and start experiencing the quality of our service.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore and currently holds the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Enw0717
Today, 4:52 PM
Thanks for the analysis and your opinion.
Seeburto
Today, 4:29 PM
I don't know if I agree here. Down 40% from peak and has fluctuated for awhile, generally along what is hopefully a bottom. To me, catching a falling knife is normally used to warn against jumping in too early during a sharp decline. We are past that, IMO. I expect some dips, normally due to overall market action, but nothing significant one way or the other until progress is clearer, one way or the other. I just added significantly to reach a full position today, and will DCA any further dips for now.

But I have been wrong before!
Techvet232
Today, 4:09 PM
Another article missing the point Isn’t about ARR Seq growth rate. It’s about keep tacking on more ARR and showing operating leverage
atlasman
Today, 4:07 PM
You get a like for every AI reference?
ndardick
Today, 4:02 PM
I readily and wholeheartedly concur with the thesis of your excellent article.
