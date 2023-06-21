Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Shareholder Analyst Call Transcript

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shareholder Analyst Call June 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Well, good morning. I would like to welcome everyone to Bruker Corporation's 2023 Investor Day. I'm Justin Ward, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Now before we begin, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement, which is presented here now behind me on the screen, but is also accessible on the Investor Relations portion of the Bruker website in the IR Day presentation deck.

So, I will briefly review the agenda for the day. We will begin with Dr. Frank Laukien, Bruker's President and CEO, who will discuss Bruker's strategy and key opportunities with a particular focus on Proteomics and Spatial Biology. After Frank, we will have various business leaders to discuss some of the compelling innovations and opportunities across Bruker's Project Accelerate initiatives, including Dr. Mark Munch, the President of Bruker's Nano Group. Then Gerald Herman, Bruker's Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Bruker's financial performance, operational excellence program, and will provide an update to our medium-term financial outlook.

Finally, we will conclude with a Q&A session. For those listening by webcast, please note that you can submit your questions through our Investor Relations inbox by e-mailing us at investors.relations@bruker.com.

With that said, it is now my pleasure to introduce Bruker's CEO, Frank Laukien.

Frank Laukien

I hope you enjoyed the tour this morning. Thank you for coming out a little bit early before the presentations and the Q&A. And you've obviously seen some very unique NMR and mass spectrometry timsTOF tools in the last hour and 15 minutes. Apologies to those online. The tour we got carried away, of course, and had some very good questions. And so we're starting just a little bit late.

So ladies and gentlemen, thank you for being here today. It's really wonderful to see so many well-known faces and people that have known on the sell side or buy side for many years. And so many new people that are perhaps somewhat new to the Bruker story. I just want to take a deeper dive today. I am Frank Laukien, I'm the President and CEO. And with that, I'd like to jump into giving you an introduction and an update, so to speak.

Right. So here is what I'm proposing what might be some of the key takeaways of our Investor Day 2023, we call it disciplined entrepreneurialism at work. So our strategy, our Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives are clearly working. They are continuing to transform Bruker into a higher organic growth company.

We had, as you will see later in Gerald's presentation from gone from -- or are going and have gone recently and recent in the last three years with very solid evidence from a market growth company to the one that has very significantly outgrown the organic growth rates of our market, and we expect to be able to continue to do that. So for the time frame in which we -- for our medium-term outlook, we are -- we believe that we can outgrow the market, which may grow at 4% to 6% by 200 to 300 bps per year.

This year, with the midpoint of our guidance at 10%, we would be higher than that. Last year that was approximately two and three years ago, we grew 19%, although that was partly a recovery from the COVID year 2020. Nevertheless, excellent growth, and we expect to be able to be more permanently a high-growth company.

The dual strategy of Project Accelerate 2.0, we'll talk a lot about some of the key initiatives there particularly Proteomics and Spatial. But along with our operational excellence, rigor and discipline and excellent Bruker management process that together -- that's the dual strategy that delivers growth, that delivers market share gain and very much so also margin expansion and, of course, ultimately, EPS growth. We expect to continue with that formula. It's really working for us.

We expect to see, as Gerald will give you more details that we will also not only be able to grow our revenue, and despite our very significant roughly 10% R&D investment to seize the historic large secular megatrends in spatial biology and proteomics, and to some extent, even in artificial intelligence for our semiconductor business, but we're not going to focus on that today. So despite that very significant R&D investment, that is a good 3% or so above the peer average. We expect to make further progress into the low 20s% operating margin, and we expect to deliver double-digit non-GAAP EPS growth.

Our management process that has now been honed for many years, is delivering much more predictability, visibility and very good execution. I hope you will agree that we've executed. And I would like to thank my colleagues all over the world for executing extremely well and our leadership teams. It's that management process is, of course, a very good management team, great leadership team that we have here, a management process, and one that's somewhat uniquely in the industry, that is a bit differentiated, focuses on, here it is, again, the disciplined entrepreneurialism that is perhaps not emphasized as much in other management systems that you may be familiar with.

We are focusing today, as you've heard, on Bruker investing to seize two very large secular trends, proteomics, maybe more broadly, phenomics because there's some -- we look at PTMs, we look at lipidomics, metabolomics, we put all of that into the proteomics basket some targeted mostly unbiased as well as the related field of spatial biology and some other related fields that Mark will explain.

You may have seen our excitement, and I think you've seen that we've delivered results, not beyond excitement with our TIMS/PASEF platform, timsTOF doing 4D-proteomics with the really unique ability to do large-scale collision cross sections and additional molecule information at scale for better ways of dealing with a fundamental biological complexity that you have from cells -- single cells to plasma. And it continues to drive a well, very fast evolution, if not a revolution in proteomics. We're not just riding the wave of proteomics taking off in a big way. We are creating that way, and we're enabling it to a significant extent with the timsTOF.

So Bruker at a glance. We have our revenue guidance. We have more than 8,500 colleagues now. We will continue to spend about 8% to 10% on R&D. The other -- the pie charts may be a little bit different than those of you who may have followed us for 5 or 10 or more years I've seen. So we've done really -- we continue to be very strong in academic and government. But even that used to be more than 50%, now it's just below 40%.

Importantly, there's a lot of translational and clinical research in major academic medical centers. A lot of that proteomics and spatial biology growth is in translational and clinical research. So it would be in that academic government bucket, but importantly, there's a lot of good NIH and equivalent funding for clinical research in cancer and neuroscience and many other fields.

Industrial is not only good old industrial. There is some very exciting parts within our industrial space that go into green tech from battery technology, research, I'll give you a slide on that one, two superconducting technologies for future, even larger offshore wind turbines, two eventually magnetic confinement fusion as part of the renewable energy mix. So we're playing a big role in that. Biopharma with NMR and mass spec and timsTOF tools grown tremendously.

For us that continues to be an excellent market with excellent growth also in Q1. I know there's some concerns about the health of that market presently, where others see a softening and perhaps a slight decline, we may see a deceleration because you're not going to grow at 20% per year forever. But for us, we do not see a softening of those markets, they're very strong for us.

Microbiology, MALDI BioTyper molecular diagnostics has become a mainstay of our business, very solid, lots of consumables, lots of aftermarket, excellent margins. And semiconductor metrology with the science and chips stack, now a similar chip stack, whatever it's called in Europe of similar $50 billion in magnitude, the revolution AI. Perhaps this company will benefit more than any other company in our tool space from this AI revolution. And maybe at our next Investor Day in two years, maybe we'll also focus more on the non-life science parts, which really have excellent margins and growth potential.

We, of course, also are in the applied markets. Our geographic mix has changed quite a bit. If you look at us, we used to be nearly 50% Europe that was good because we're very, very deeply involved in the European science community and collaboration, some of our timsTOF instruments have been developed. These days with really collaborators on both sides of the Atlantic and in Asia, but initially primarily in Europe. So that's a good thing. But we're not that dependent, we're not that overweight as some of you may call it on Europe anymore.

We had good Asia Pacific and South Asia growth. That's included in our APAC numbers here, India, for example. But we've also had and in particularly had exceptional growth in the United States, particularly in biopharma, but also in academic medical research. And that's why the America's part, which used to be in the 20s or low 20s even for us years ago is now come up to 30%. So it's a very healthy balance, very healthy mix. And Project Accelerate, as you've known already, a few years ago went over 50% is now actually over 50s, is now 56% of our revenue as of last year.

Well, we won't read every word here, but culture is important, and we take it very seriously. We really are and always have been very passionate about the customer success, integrity and quality in everything we do. We don't pay an agency for a new slogan every few years. We've had this Innovation with Integrity for many years. And it strongly felt that's what we're doing.

The people in this company were compensated fairly and all of those good things, but really, people are very passionate and they come to work with a sense of purpose in the leadership team, but not only in the leadership team in the vast majority of our colleagues. So it is a somewhat differentiated and unique culture that we really, really like, and that is a little bit of a different company in this industry.

So the Project Accelerate and operational excellence. Just again, not going into every detail. All of these slides are available for your scrutiny, later on, if you so choose. But I always think of Project Accelerate 2.0 initiatives, pulling up the growth rates, of course, going for new markets that have very large TAMs, very large secular trends and pushing up -- pulling up the margins, whereas with operational excellence, we push from below, we push up the margins with productivity gain, also with market share gains with innovation and product refresh in our core business, our core business is in excellent shape.

We think we're gaining market share there. It has decent growth rates. It has margin improvements. This isn't some legacy business. This is absolutely essential for us. So operational excellence also is being applied to proteomics and spatial biology. We don't do starry-eyed innovation for a few years, and then we start with operational excellence. It's very much an integral part. It's part of that disciplined entrepreneurialism.

So a few things to consider for those who have a longer-term perspective, our organic revenue CAGR in recent years has been 7.5% to 8% in that range. So a very nice improvement. As I said, the last year was 10%, this year the midpoint of our guidance is 10% as well. And we continue -- and we -- while we had even faster growth in our orders and therefore, backlog growth, this is all good. Our non-GAAP EPS CAGR has come from the high single digits to the double digits. And we did this all along with the ROIC that we so far have consistently, even in the weaker 2020 COVID year kept over 20%, something that we're proud of and that matters to some of our investors.

We've gone through different phases, some of you may be familiar with. I will go through that right now in the interest of time. Happy to discuss it over coffee later on.

So the Project Accelerate 2.0. This is our road map, these are the 6 initiatives. There's a lot of wording here. This is for -- you either know it already. You can read it more -- in more detail later on. Today, we're going to focus on 2, with cherry picking a little bit. I've seen other companies that do Investor Days or Analyst Days, they also sometimes focus on certain topics because Bruker is very broad, Bruker is complicated. We have many tools, many markets. It's wonderful. It's called diversification. We're going to focus on the green and the yellow, so to speak today, and with a high level, there's other subfields in there on proteomics and on spatial.

So part of our proteomics story, although we categorize it in the 10% microbio and molecular diagnostics is really the most successful by far applied in clinical proteomics technology that's on the market. Sometimes we chuckle when we see that people are wondering where the mass spec will ever make it into the clinic.

All right. We're there over 15 years plus. We've delivered over more than 5,500 MALDI BioTypers that uses a proteomics fingerprinting method. It is clearly an applied in clinical proteomics method, two-thirds of these instruments are in clinical microbiology, one-third are in applied markets from water safety, food safety, product release in pharma industry, et cetera. It's a beautiful market we're developing.

We're the clear market leader worldwide with that we're continuing to innovate. We're refreshing that product line with the MALDI BioTyper sirius. It can now actually do also a bit of lipidomics with a negative ion mode. I know that gets too technical, but there are some new things that have come out of certain academic research labs that have indicated that, that's beneficial additional information, functional information beyond the microbiological fingerprinting that we do with applied proteomics, there's additional functional and resistance information that you can get with lipidomics.

So we keep innovating, we have new workflows, we have new software. We keep innovating -- this is one of our flywheels and we just keep innovating with it. And if anything, our market position is getting stronger because we keep innovating, and we're also now displacing others that may already have an installed base. Over 5,500 systems out there, we're placing about 500 per year, probably closer to 200 million IDs per year in total, but 100 million is a very conservative number. This has very much gone mainstream, applied proteomics at its best.

Right. Quick excursion into something else, our magnetic resonance business. You saw some NMRs this morning. As you will hear, going forward also, we're having playing a bigger and bigger role with many of our core tools also in clean tech, in this case, in battery research, but also in battery production, in QC and in recycling even, there are many, many elements here. I won't go into that. But from production to conditioning to battery recycling, lithium-ion batteries, other batteries that are coming along, where we're playing a very important role with magnetic resonance but also with our x-ray and IR and many other tools.

Clean energy, another theme on clean energy, which is becoming more important is applying our best, our energy and superconducting technologies, 10% business, if you remember. They're getting into some very interesting markets with magnetic confinement fusion at ITER but also some very large fusion pilot projects in Asia and China, in particular, where we've received further orders since we announced this first. You may have seen some of the fine print has changed further, further ITER orders further, now also for plasma heating for inner vertical targets that can exchange extreme plasma heat and of course, our very unique next-generation advanced superconductors for magnetic fusion.

We also think, especially due to the extreme dependence of our onshore and offshore wind industry -- wind energy industry that uses permanent magnets that are completely 99% sourced in only one country where there's some geopolitical concern. And plus, as we want to go to larger and larger maybe 20-megawatt offshore wind turbines, you have to go to super conductivity, we think. And we're very pleased there's a DOE R&D project with a major U.S. energy company, where we've been chosen as the wire supplier. So there's new venues even in wind energy and magnetic confinement fusion that are very exciting to us.

So this is in proteomics or spatial biology. We'll get to that, but there's some other cool stuff happening at Bruker and some very important trends that we're pursuing.

Speaking of important trends. I don't -- you all know it, AI and all the way to ChatGPT is revolutionizing the world right now. And we understand that NVIDIA is a beneficiary. But as you go down the value stream, of course, other semiconductor metrology tools companies and particularly those that have very advanced capabilities for smaller feature chips all the way to 3D packaging to multilayer technologies. That's -- those are the areas that we serve that are somewhat specialized, but the markets are growing towards us. So we are doing well in that, and it's becoming a bigger part.

We're doing a lot with NMR, gigahertz NMR, structural biology and unstructural biology for inherent disorder in biology and disease biology tremendously important looking at binding, looking at kinetics, looking at time, 4D time and structure, very unique capabilities that you don't get out of crystallography or cryo-em at least not to this extent. So NMR complementing these other technologies that are also very important is doing very, very well.

And here, some of our cool technologies, magnets, of course. This wouldn't be Bruker if we didn't talk about magnets, especially that little compact 4 kelvin magnet that needs so much less helium fits into any single story lab. We had some immediate -- after the launch last year, some immediate orders. We already installed a couple at the end of last year. We now have the larger 2-story magnets, 1.2 gigahertz and the compact 1 gigahertz, we now have more than 26 installed or on order, we have a multiyear backlog. And we recently had announced two systems from the U.K. that already had two of these 1 gigahertz and now ordered two 1.2 gigahertz systems for use by the entire science community, biology and green tech in the U.K. We hope that will be the rate to apply to the rest of the world. Well, it's a little optimistic.

But nevertheless, this is this or what Spain has done and other countries or Germany or Switzerland is exemplary. We think others eventually the U.S. and China and others will follow. Some very cool technologies, including use of AI and automated structure generation, whether you start from de novo or from other AI programs that give you structures already and some unbelievable technologies. The one in the middle, it's just kind of fun. Can you imagine something rotating 160,000 times mechanically per second? Well, this is what these probes do and not just for fun because you can look at membrane, proteins and prions and aggregation and very important diseases with it.

Well, today, the focus is on spatial and proteomics, actually overlapping. A lot of the spatial we do is targeted proteomics, but in a spatial context, as Mark and Kevin and others will explain. Proteomics, as I said, we're also looking at post-translational modification or epiproteomics, lipidomics, metabolomics, often all bundled under phenomix. We think, we're the leading phenomics tools company. And I think we will be one of the leading spatial biology companies.

This has grown quite a bit. If you wanted to look at that. We added it all up. And from applied proteomics to proteomics by timsTOF to structural biology to the relatively new, but now soon also needle-moving spatial biology tools. We think that is now more than 25% of our revenue. Someday, I think this will be 50%, but not by 2026, yet somewhat longer-term horizon. But over time, I think we are already and will be the leading or one of the leading proteomics and spatial biology companies. And it's really beginning at the -- in the aggregate, clearly moving the needle. A lot of investments, but very good gross margins.

Right. This is a slide that you may have seen already in the interest of time from our previous acquisitions. These are sample prep and automation and consumables for proteomics or examples of what our previous software acquisitions have done for our proteomics solutions overall, very successful introductions from acquisitions we did 1.5 years ago.

Here are some of the newer acquisitions. You'll hear from both the founders and CEOs of Inscopix and Biognosys today by video. So I won't talk about it, but very important capability in neuroscience research with microscopy, in-vivo microscopy and then in very high-end tools, consumables, software and services for proteomics primarily for drug and biopharma customers.

And yes, timsTOF that's our very big flywheel. We really keep innovating in that. We think that in terms of innovation and capabilities, we continue to be clearly leading. We now have over 700 of these systems installed with many more on orders. We launched the timsTOF Ultra that you've seen downstairs. There's other products in that product range. This is a very important platform with very unique 4D capabilities, these TIMS and PASEF things, just nobody else in the industry has anything like that. Some others are adding some basic ion mobility capability by doing this at scale, doing 4D all the time and benefiting from artificial intelligence to deeper dissection is very important, not only scientifically, I have -- I get excited about science and applications but very much -- very important for business.

Right. And with that, this is what hopefully you'll conclude at the end of the day, and you'll hear a lot more from my colleagues. Thank you very much.

Justin Ward

All right. Thank you, Frank. So up next, we will have two presentations from two of the business leaders in our Bruker CALID group. First, we will have Rohan Thakur, who will -- who is the President of Bruker's Life Science Mass Spec business. He will talk about unbiased deep 4D-proteomics on the timsTOF. And for those of you in the building with us here today, we just were down in the demo lab, and you saw many of those timsTOF instruments. And then after that, we will have Oliver Rinner, who is the President of Biognosys, which earlier this year became a part of Bruker, and he will discuss proteomics drug discovery services and tools. So with that...

Rohan Thakur

Hello, everyone. My name is Rohan Thakur, and I'm the President of Bruker's Life Sciences Mass Spectrometry division. And it's my pleasure to talk about the game-changing timsTOF platform and the impact it's had on the field of proteomics. When we launched the timsTOF Pro at HUPO in 2017, it enabled proteomics to hit refresh. And what I mean by that is before timsTOF Pro and PASEF, an average proteomics run would take about 90 minutes to two hours because of the speed of PASEF and the duty cycle of TIMS.

The timsTOF Pro allowed proteomics experiments to be done in 20 minutes or less with more depth, with more identification of PTMs and with higher confidence because of CCS values. It essentially allowed us to check all four checkmarks on what's required in mass spectrometry, which is speed, robustness, sensitivity and specificity.

And what we see today in the different applications of proteomics space, mass spectrometry is an increase in sample throughput and a decrease in sample amounts injected. So this puts a lot of emphasis in sample preparation, which then needs -- which then requires the mass spectrometers to be more sensitive because then you need data science to actually pick up on all these nuances. So together with our partners at CTC, EvoSep, IonOptiks, Cellenion, we're developing an ecosystem to enable the various applications that we see in proteomics.

And one unique advantage that tims brings is CCS enablement. And today, it is a digital biology where you have machine learning. And if you look at this wonderful prospective paper from Professor Matthias Mann and the image on the left, you'll see that since about 2006, everything has remained pretty much the same in mass spectrometry except for ion mobility. And ion mobility and the CSS values that you can drive, it feeds the machine learning algorithms, which then makes the output more defined in terms of discovery.

What this triggers is, once users understand the benefits that PASEF brings, they embrace that and the community starts to develop different techniques so that the different experiments are enabled and the benefits are realized.

So in 2018, just after we had launch the timsTOF Pro, we had data dependent PASEF. And you can see today, we have about seven different types of PASEFs specific for the different experiments with some key improvements such as plexDIA-PASEF for single-cell proteomics, synchro-PASEF, again from Matthias' Group and of course, maximum information or miDIA-PASEF which is quite significant in applications such as immunopeptidomics.

Of course, the user community or the peer group recognizes these advances made, and you can see we've been rewarded for the introduction of PASEF by the European Proteomics Association. We were recognized at the international human proteomics conference. And of course, MALDI too which helps us in spatial biology and then once again for single-cell biology. Again, we won the award at the European Proteomics Association for the advances made in proteomics space mass spectrometry.

This year is no different. I think continuous innovation, bringing new products to markets, hardwired in our DNA, and we have made a revolutionary breakthrough in the sensitivity required for proteomics with the launch of the timsTOF Ultra and the CSI-Ultra ion source. And this is pretty significant because if you can see the graph here, we've achieved about 5,500 protein groups and over 55,000 peptides at 125 picograms injected, this K562 cells at 1% FDR.

And if you have highlighted the box there to show you and it is important for two reasons. You can inject less, you get more protein coverage with the number of peptides that this system can analyze, which is fairly important, actually quite critical for expands like immunopeptidomics which are non-tryptic, nine immunoacids long and you need to cover at the peptide-level.

And then the graph below that looks like 2 mountain peak shows you that with the enhanced sensitivity and the peptide coverage that we had at 1% FDR at passive speeds recovering over five orders of dynamic range in this experiment. Of course customers don't do HeLA or 562 every day.

They're looking at real samples. And the benefits of high sensitivity and speed are nicely illustrated by Dr. Fabian Coscia at the MDC in Berlin, where he takes a laser cancer marker dissection of mouse liver FFPE tissue, FFPE tissue is the difficult matrix because of the cross linking that occurs during the formal infixing process. He can isolate about 1 to 2 hepatocytes from mouse liver and the detection limits are between 1,500 to 2,000 proteins from this very difficult metric.

Karl Mechtler, Professor Karl Mechtler who's focused on quantitative proteomics shows us how important it is to be quantitative at low levels injected. So this is once again K562, 200 picograms injected, about 6,000 protein groups and a median CV of 10%. So it's nice to have sensitivity but to look at expression of proteins you have to be quantitative, and this is very nicely illustrated by Professor Karl Mechtler, one of the pioneers of single-cell proteomics.

The unique value for TIMS in immunopeptidomics is shown beautifully in this paper from the Steve Carr Group at The Broad Institute. What TIMS lets you do is specifically isolate singly-charged peptides in a specific region during the gas phase separation intents, which will then transition into the mass spectrometer.

So identification of these low copy number HLA-1 and HLA-2 peptides are clearly differentiated and identified a very low copy numbers that are showcasing the value TIMS brings to high sensitivity applications such as immunopeptidomics. And you can see compared to the competition, it's a clear with systems have the sensitivity to deliver on this key application.

Well, if we can do a single-cell proteomics, it opens up different fields where you can now start looking at the single cell lipid. So a lot of these systems and systems biology work in a cascade so actually dig deeper into single cells which is Dr. Byeon Seul Kee at the Mayo Clinic that's looking once again working together with our partners at cellenONE to isolate single cells and then look at the lipidom as the cells get perturbed and this is a good example in lung cancer. So you can see how sensitivity and specificity of the timsTOF Ultra systems impact multiomics in this space.

Of course, if we have such a big increase in sensitivity, we are now entering the fourth decade of proteomics space mass spectrometry. Sensitivity of mass spectrometers since the '90s has increased by almost 1,000, if not 10,000 fold. So you could get more robust flow a little higher, do micro-flow rates and see, if you can use a robustness, not of the mass spectrometer this time, but specifically on the LC side, flow slightly higher, used heated electrospray, huge larger bore columns, so that they're more robust. And here is about 2,000 samples with tissues -- with brain tissues and QCs that deliver about 10,000 protein groups. So once again, the sensitivity used in a different manner to accelerate discovery in proteomics.

Well, if a 20-minute run is not fast enough, here is the Ralser Group at the Charite doing proteomics in 3 minutes. So pretty much proteomics at unprecedented scale that delivers on the precision and the sensitivity that's required together with reproducibility and high throughput. So 3 minute gradients, about 400 samples a day, truly proteomics at an unprecedented scale, made possible by the timsTOF platform.

It's going to check, as I said earlier, speed, robustness, sensitivity and specificity. And we can go faster so this year at ASMS, which is this week, we launched a 300 hertz DDA-PASEF experiment. The 3 minutes was too long, there is lipidomics, 4D-lipidomics in 1.5 minutes using a 300 hertz PASEF mode to identify different species of lipids.

But let's not forget the timsTOF platform enabled bulk proteomics with the timsTOF HT, spatial proteomics, as you can see here with the timsTOF Flex and, of course, single-cell proteomics with the timsTOF Ultra now, but it is a beautiful example of spatial biology can use in a multiomics banner together with our partners, again at AmberGen to label proteins and tissue to a label-free glycan image and then compare it to the histopathology stain Hematoxylin in a path lab. And Dr. Peggi Angel makes use of this beautifully for studying different cancers and possibly being prognostic in this manner.

So key takeaways as I close the talk, I think we made a revolutionary breakthrough in the sensitivity that's required by the field. We can identify low abundant proteins with higher coverage using smaller sample amounts. As you saw, the user community has adopted the benefits of PASEF so data formats will remain open, so that they can harvest the benefits and drive more discovery with the different tools at their disposal.

TIMS technology is new. So it's only in its fourth generation, it's about five years old. And we'll continue to evolve it so that the users benefit in 4D-proteomics, lipidomics, more PTMs identified. Of course, and it's playing a vital role in spatial proteomics. As you saw in the example with the Peggy Angel. Availability will always be a top goal whenever possible so that the users can benefit from the advances we make.

Our M&A partners will continue to drive innovation. As you saw, sample throughput is going up and sample amounts are going down. So that puts emphasis on innovating in the sample prep area and in the software area, feeding machine learning. So the output that we derive has more information to make more intelligent decisions. And I'd like to close by reminding everybody that the MALDI BioTyper is a world leader in applied clinical proteomics and it uses proteomics fingerprinting, fast ID in clinical microbiology. So at Bruker proteomics and innovations in proteomics is in our DNA.

So thank you very much for your time and your attention.

Oliver Rinner

Welcome also from my side to the Bruker Investor Day. My name is Oliver Rinner. I'm CEO of Biognosys. Biognosys has a history of 15 years at the frontier of proteomics technology. Since it spun off from the lab of proteomics pioneer Ruedi Aebersold, we have been pushing the leading edge of proteomics technology, and we continue to do so with a high R&D intensity.

Our mission is to provide researchers access to the most advanced proteomics technology, which over the years helped us to build a large customer base with many publications and reference or use our technology. We are located close to Zurich in Switzerland. Have commercial presence in Cambridge and soon will open their facility too. In January '23, Bruker took a majority stake in Biognosys, and we are now part of the Bruker family.

We address a fundamental program in life science and medicine, understanding cellular function, health and disease. Proteomics would not be possible without our ability to read the genome, but it goes far beyond and directly related to the phenotype, the biological function accreting the proteome on all functional levels is orders of magnitude more complex than DNA sequencing because it's not about sequencing proteins alone, function proteomics place on the structural level or even the interaction between different proteins.

Big data and AI will drive huge advances in the field, but alone will not help us to solve the biggest challenge in drug development. Only deep understanding of biological mechanisms will, and the role of proteomics is to achieve that, but at a much higher pace than classic biochemistry and cell biology could do in the past decades. That's because virtually all the challenges in drug developments are connected to a lack of understanding of what happens in the proteom on a mechanistic level. Consequently, the main applications of proteomics today that we see in drug discovery and development are, understanding the biological mode of [Indiscernible] compounds on one hand, and in discovery and development of protein signatures, biomarkers for preclinical and increasingly also clinical stages of development.

Onto the technology behind Biognosys. Our technology is centered around mass spectrometry, which is a physical analytical technique, can address virtually all relevant levels of protein function in a highly scalable and also cost-efficient way. Biognosys has developed proprietary methods in sample preparation, automation and especially also the data analytics software, which is key to exploit extreme depth and complexity of mass spec data. Since Biognosys co-invented the modern way of so-called data independent analysis since 2012 with ever increasing performance of mass spectrometers like Bruker's timsTOF, we have seen a huge increase in analytical depth.

Shown here using identified protein from cell line as a standard benchmark. We can now cover almost all cellular processes and cells, tissue, blood. While a few years back, you could barely scratch the surface. But proteomics remains hot and is still less accessible than, for example, gene sequencing. Therefore, from the beginning, we focused on two market segments. The one of the experts that are able to operate a mass spectrometry. Potential customers of Bruker, who can be the customers of our enabling products and still a large, larger market, on the other hand, our researchers that need proteomics to address their research questions but are not unable yet to run a mass-spec facility or rather use our CRO services.

And interestingly, these two markets were very separate in the beginning, but are now moving together. Many of our customers run with perhaps limited capacity proteomics in-house. And at the same time, they work with us as a service provider. And our dual mode of working with the customers gives us the unique ability to position us as the partner of choice for all the proteomics needs. And we cover these needs of early research, translational and clinical trials with our service platforms that address different research questions.

To target platform essentially turns the mass spectrometry into structural biology tool that can uncover binding sites of compounds within the whole curriculum. True Discovery is a deep last year profiling of 1,000 and 10,000 of proteins for their phosphorylation patterns. And True Signature can measure proteins with very high specificity and translate these discoveries into assays that can be used in clinical trials.

The customer base for our services are almost exclusively biopharma, split between U.S. and Europe, and they use our platform as a service. Our software and products enable mass spectrometry users to perform proteomics experiments themselves more effectively and to get much more out of their data.

Our flagship software Spectronaut which is widely used in industry, academia by the top or proteomics labs. And here, this enables us to reach a customer base that is not accessible with our commercial CRO services, namely academic institutions and core facilities. All of them, users of mass spectrometry are potential customers of Bruker. And together, we can provide them with more complete and seamless solutions.

And the synergies between Bruker and Biognosys that we are now building since our transaction January '23 goes far beyond co-selling or product bundling. Our joint mission is ultimately to enable researchers, drug developers to turn biological samples into biological insights. With our products that complement the offerings of Bruker and partners like Preomics, we can better support customers to be successful with the powerful but complex mass spectrometers. With our CRO services, we provide them a direct root towards deeper biological insights with proteomics, and we can drive our ambition to establish proteomics as the key technology beyond even what next-gen sequencing bit for the genomics world.

Since January, a lot happened already. We have launched a data analysis platform Proteoverse, a high-throughput method for deep scalable platform proteomics at the ASMS 2023 and a major new release of our flagship software Spectronaut with improved support for timsTOF data. We have also released our first joint offering, where we embed our widely used calibration IT kit in Bruker's Cellscape platform.

The most important step this year towards great accessibility of our services is the setup of our new Cambridge-based mass spectrometry facility that brings us closer to the U.S. market and which will be online end of '23. Together, we can drive the further development of proteomics to achieve our goal to better understand the functional proteom for better lives. We are still at the beginning of proteomics age, and I'm convinced that proteomics will transform the ways drugs are discovered and developed. As Biognosys, together with Bruker, we are well positioned to drive that transformation.

Thank you very much for your attention.

