The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference - (Transcript)

Jun. 21, 2023 11:59 AM ETThe Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)
The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference Call June 21, 2023 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Armstrong - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning, everyone. My name is Jeremy Tonet. I cover the Utilities and Midstream Spaces for JPMorgan Equity Research. In my position, I think, we see an interesting vantage point for natural gas that's somewhat underappreciated in the market just seeing natural gas as key as an affordable solution to the intermittency of renewables as energy evolution continues. And with that, we're very excited to have Williams present here really at the forefront of all these matters as natural gas is a key solution going forward.

And I'm very happy to excite, Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams.

Alan Armstrong

Great. Thank you, Jeremy, and good morning, everyone. Really appreciate you joining us this morning. And I am going to start off here on really talking a little bit about natural gas and what's going on in that space.

And some really interesting distinctions that I'm going to try to draw for you this morning around the distinction between capacity for natural gas versus average annual use. So if you see forecast, you always see forecast from folks that always will show an average annual use of natural gas.

And never will you really see much focus on peak day, but the business we're in and what we sell is capacity, which is on peak day and we get paid on peak day. We don't get paid on how much average annual gas moves on our system, on our big transmission systems. We get paid for reserve capacity and we get paid that every day.

