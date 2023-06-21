Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KKR Takes Private Markets Right Up To The Checkout

Jun. 21, 2023 1:01 PM ETKKR, PYPL
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers

Summary

  • Buyout firm KKR announced a partnership with financial technology firm PayPal, under which it will fund the short-term loans that PayPal offers to consumers at the point of payment, as an alternative to credit cards.
  • PayPal benefits by shifting the funding of these loans off its balance sheet, including part of the $402 million in provisions for credit losses incurred last year. PayPal also gets about $1.8 billion in proceeds upfront, with $1 billion of that funding share repurchases.
  • PayPal’s BNPL loans mostly don’t charge interest or fees, so KKR’s only way of making a profit is to buy them at a discount to face value, which could be substantial since funding costs in debt markets have risen.

Employee in supermarket serving senior customer with face mask

Drazen_/E+ via Getty Images

By Breakingviews

Private equity has a new customer: Joe Public. Buyout firm KKR announced a partnership on Tuesday with financial technology firm PayPal, under which it will fund the short-term loans that PayPal offers to consumers at

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.52K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.