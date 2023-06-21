Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jun. 21, 2023 12:10 PM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.24K Followers

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 21, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Wright - Vice President, Investor Relations

Don Zurbay - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Barry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Bednar - Piper Sandler

Michael Cherny - Bank of America

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Jonathan Block - Stifel Nicolaus

Jeff Johnson - Robert W. Baird

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

Brandon Vazquez - William Blair

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Patterson Companies Inc., Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to John Wright, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Wright

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in Patterson Companies' fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year conference call. Joining me today are Patterson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Zurbay, and Patterson's Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Barry. After a review of our results and outlook by management, we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking in nature and subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These factors which could cause actual results to materially differ from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are discussed in detail in our Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We encourage you to review this material.

In addition, comments about the markets we serve, including growth rates and market shares are based upon the company's internal analysis and estimates. The content of this conference

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.