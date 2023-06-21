Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Pick One When You Can Own Both? Capital Southwest And Ares Capital

Jun. 21, 2023 1:11 PM ET
Summary

  • Investors should consider owning both Ares Capital and Capital Southwest in their portfolios, as they are high-risk, high-reward investments that pay high yields.
  • Ares Capital is externally managed and has a larger market cap, while Capital Southwest is internally managed and has a smaller market cap, but both companies invest primarily in first and second lien loans.
  • We recommend waiting for a pullback in Capital Southwest before adding more shares or starting a position, as both companies are sensitive to interest rates and could see a rise in non-accruals due to the higher for longer environment.

Ben Franklin"s fear: 2023

hamzaturkkol

Introduction

In this article, I give my reasons why I think investors should consider owning both Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and Capital Southwest (CSWC) in their investment portfolio. Both are Business Development Companies (BDCs) that invest primarily in small & medium-sized businesses, and

slide

capitalsouthwest.com investor presentation

slide

Q1 earnings presentation

slide

Q1 earnings presentation

slide

Arescapital.com investor presentation

Not a financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and give a new perspective on investing to help others reach financial independence.

Comments (8)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 1:13 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (940)
Thanks everyone for reading. Let me know in the comments what you think about the article. Looking forward to hearing from you all. Happy investing 📈
s
sjebens
Today, 1:42 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (63)
Interesting author verbiage... "risky", "high risk high reward"... compared to what? T bonds, Crypto, AMZN stock, a basket of S & P stocks, money under the mattress. I would rate these BDC's low risk/ medium reward, but I'm just a commenter...
M
Moulier
Today, 1:25 PM
Comments (75)
My portfolio mix:
ARCC 70%
CSWC 30%

Long both / happy investing!
B
Be A Man
Today, 1:23 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.76K)
Have large positions in both.
OlePhart profile picture
OlePhart
Today, 1:20 PM
Premium
Comments (456)
I guess I should say “Me too!”
I have positions in both.
Good article too.
C
Charliedon'tsurf
Today, 1:17 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.93K)
Long both.
x
xjerseyguy
Today, 1:16 PM
Premium
Comments (71)
Have small positions of both on my IRA. Always look forward to last day of the quarter!
Mo_Hawk profile picture
Mo_Hawk
Today, 1:14 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (164)
Have a small position in both :)
