QQQ: Strong Sell On Bubble Indicators

Jordan Sauer
Summary

  • Ray Dalio's bubble indicators are flashing ~ Retail investors are very long tech.
  • AI may benefit some tech stocks and be a problem for others.
  • Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Tesla all have issues, and they make up 55% of QQQ's assets.
  • I am downgrading QQQ to a "Strong Sell" with prospective returns of 2% per annum.

Artificial Intelligence

Following the reveal of ChatGPT, many have seen the whites of the eyes of the AI revolution. The result: The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, is up 38% year-to-date:

Chart
Data

Chart
Data by YCharts

CAPE Ratio Vs. Real Returns

CAPE Ratio Vs. Real Returns (Lyn Alden)

Retail Investors' Favorite Stocks 2023

Retail Investors' Favorite Stocks 2023 (Visual Capitalist)

Retail Net Inflows

Retail Net Inflows (Vanda Research)

Sentiment Survey

Sentiment Survey (AAII)

Margin Debt As % Of Wilshire 5000

Margin Debt As % Of Wilshire 5000 (Yardeni)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Invesco

Invesco (QQQ Sector Allocations)

S&P 500 And Nasdaq 100: Beware Peak Earnings

S&P 500 And Nasdaq 100: Beware Peak Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

5000 Years Of Interest Rates

5000 Years Of Interest Rates (Business Insider)

This article was written by

Jordan Sauer
A natural contrarian, business graduate, and value investor, I seek opportunities in the market that present outsized returns. I am constantly analyzing financial statements, stress-testing my opinions, and studying the principles of great investors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

c
cestmoilance
Yesterday, 9:13 PM
Premium
Comments (54)
3rd time is a charm!
Market Map profile picture
Market Map
Yesterday, 9:06 PM
Comments (3.46K)
A portfolio of the Nasdaq 100 / QQQ ( growth and momentum ) and small and Large "value" has been a winning portfolio combination since 1986, with the small and large value allocation providing a negative correlation effect over both the 2000 - 2002 period, and the most recent 2022 decline - this while producing excess returns above the SP 500 benchmark over various time frames Charts 7 - 10 https://tinyurl.com/2wn5cvm6 . This is a terrific portfolio for "accumulation stage" investors. An investor can own the value stock universe through investment in low expense and diversified small and large value ETFs.

In terms of bubble indicators, since 1931, after the advent of negative double-digit years produced by the S&P 500 ( most recent 2022 ), forward 5 & 20 year stock returns, especially "value" stocks, were substantial Table 1 https://tinyurl.com/4x3wn7sd .

Additionally ( based on SP500 action so far in 2023 ), when the starting year has produced a "positive" return into the end of June, forward 54 month returns have been decent, with worst monthly S&P drawdowns in the first 36 months being not greater than -12% . https://imgur.com/a/MnHHiPm . And in the last two starting year occurrences that this happened ( 2003 and 2009 ), the QQQ/Value stock portfolio produced +66.0% and 120% respectively over the forward 54 months starting in July.
So, as the evidence suggests, it is doubtful that 2023 is a "bubble year" and therefore produce a negative return.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Yesterday, 8:42 PM
Premium
Comments (2.53K)
Will your third call on QQQ be the good one or another failure? That is the question! Take it easy, I'm joking, I keep my 1000 QQQ.
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:50 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (682)
@Samsara Growth Yes, S&P 500 earnings are down 27% year-over-year since my last article on QQQ. Yet, QQQ shares are up 23%. So you have a divergence of the fundamentals.

The reasons seem to be Fed speculation, retail investors, and AI exuberance.
Samsara Growth profile picture
Samsara Growth
Yesterday, 9:04 PM
Premium
Comments (2.53K)
@Jordan Sauer I suppose you know that headlines CPI will fall around 3 % YTY this summer. Even if Core and Super-Core CPI is slower to fall, I guess these figures will boost tech at the end. Without speaking of the long term, QQQ is an obvious winner, in the short term I wouldn't be so sure if I was you to bet on a real pullback, except to refresh a bit the RSI.
w
1winner
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
Premium
Comments (5.38K)
I love all of the companies in qqq. The valuation though of many, especially NVDA, is beyond insane at the moment.
Jordan Sauer profile picture
Jordan Sauer
Yesterday, 8:41 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (682)
@1winner Yes, and we don't know how long Nvidia will keep its competitive edge for. Intel kept its competitive edge for roughly 25 years, and that was the preeminent chip company of the past few decades.

If Nvidia's cash flows don't last longer than 25 years, its' $1 Trillion + market cap is hard to justify.
OverTheHorizon profile picture
OverTheHorizon
Yesterday, 8:20 PM
Premium
Comments (10.82K)
“Get ready to sell Nasdaq stocks, according to Wall Street seasonal theory”
www.cnbc.com/...
