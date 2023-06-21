Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tyson: Recent Fall In Share Price Creates An Opportunity

Jun. 21, 2023 1:29 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)
Herman Schroeder
Summary

  • Fall in share price has created an opportunity.
  • Headwinds facing beef, chicken and pork should abate.
  • Valuation is attractive given long-term healthy outlook for protein.

Tyson Foods, Processing Plant

J. Michael Jones

Tyson

The recent fall in Tyson’s (NYSE:TSN) share price created an opportunity for investors. Shares of Tyson are at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic. The company’s stock is currently trading at a market

Beef Segment Performance

Beef Segment Financials (Company Financials )

Cattle Prices

Cattle Prices (FRED)

Chicken Segment Financials

Chicken Segment Financials (Company Financials )

Chicken Prices

Chicken Prices (FRED)

Price of Corn

Price of Corn (FRED)

Price of Soybean Meal

Price of Soybean Meal (FRED)

Company Financials

Company Financials

Price of Swine

Price of Swine (FRED)

Chicken Segment Financials

Chicken Segment Financials (Company Financials )

Segment Financials

Segment Financials (Company Financials )

This article was written by

Herman Schroeder
Herman looks at businesses that are trading at significant discounts to their intrinsic values through bottom-up research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

AnimeSnoopy profile picture
AnimeSnoopy
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (1.18K)
Tyson has ownership in the first company to receive FDA approval for lab-grown meat (as of today, so I won't fault author for not including it in the piece).
