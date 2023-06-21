Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is scheduled to release its Q1 FY24 earnings this Friday. There have been concerns regarding the company's sales due to a continued decline in unit volume, attributed to lower demand for used vehicles. The demand is expected to further deteriorate due to macroeconomic challenges such as rising interest rates, an inflationary environment, and lower consumer sentiment. These factors continue to exert pressure on discretionary spending.

Furthermore, the easing of supply issues in new car production, coupled with higher lending rates for used vehicle loans compared to new car loans, is expected to limit consumer migration to the used car market. Consequently, these factors are likely to impact sales in the near term.

Regarding margins, the gross margin is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the company's efforts to increase per-unit profitability. However, the operating margin is anticipated to face pressure due to operating deleverage, lower CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) income, and higher SG&A as a percentage of sales in Q1 FY24.

While the company is making efforts to improve its long-term sales and margins, the near-term challenges as well as higher than historical valuations keep me on the sidelines.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

After the slowdown in the initial phases of the pandemic, CarMax experienced a sales boost in FY22. This was driven by increased discretionary spending resulting from government stimulus and high demand for used cars, as the new car market faced supply chain issues. However, the growth momentum was short-lived, and in FY23, the company began to face a normalization of demand. Additionally, tougher financing conditions compelled consumers to reduce their discretionary purchases over the past few quarters.

These challenges persisted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. In addition to lower unit volume sold, the company also witnessed a decline in average selling prices as demand normalized. Furthermore, the competitive environment and the overall tough macroeconomic conditions had an impact on sales growth for the quarter. As a result, CarMax experienced a 25.6% year-over-year decline in total revenue, amounting to $5.7 billion. This decline included a 21.1% year-over-year decline (or 22% decline on a comparable basis) in Used Vehicle sales and a 41.6% year-over-year decline in Wholesale Vehicle sales.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Q1 FY2024 earnings, I anticipate that the challenging macroeconomic environment will continue to exert pressure on sales growth for the quarter. Along with lower volumes, the company should also see pressure on the Average Selling Prices as the company has reduced prices for used vehicles to offer competitive rates compared to its peers.

I expect that sales should continue to remain pressurized not only in the first quarter but over the next few quarters as well. The macroeconomic environment is getting tougher every quarter for the company’s operations and demand in the used car industry should continue to remain under pressure due to the following factors:

Inflation in the economy has been continuously rising, which is making it harder for consumers to spend on discretionary purchases and also forcing them to prioritize essential products. This is resulting in consumers pulling away from car purchases, leading to lower demand in the used vehicle industry. I do not expect the demand environment to recover until broader inflation stabilizes moving forward. With high inflation, consumers should continue to face trade-offs between discretionary and non-discretionary items.

Moreover, current interest rates have reached almost the same levels they were during the 2007-08 recession, further indicating that the economy is vulnerable to experiencing a recession over the coming quarters.

The high-interest rates have also increased the monthly installments for auto loans, which has become a matter of concern for consumers in an inflationary environment, making vehicle affordability a challenge. This should also result in lower demand for used cars in the near term.

With a broader inflationary environment leading to a potential recession and rising interest rates, consumer confidence continues to remain under pressure. This should also adversely impact consumer demand for used cars and result in lower volume growth.

Moreover, over the fiscal 2021 and 2022, the company’s sales also benefited due to supply chain challenges in the production of new cars, resulting in their unavailability. This led to good demand for used cars as people migrated to the used car market from the new car market. Now that supply chain challenges are easing, new car manufacturing is recovering and their availability has also increased. This should reverse the market dynamic as people who want to buy new cars won't have to look for alternative options.

Moreover, the lending rates to consumers have also increased in the used car market as compared to the new car market. According to FRED, the average finance rate of new car loans at finance companies is ~6.41% as of March 2023, whereas, in the earning release for Q4 FY23, the company reported that it increased the weighted average contract rate charged to new customers to 10.9% at its CarMax Auto Finance, an 110 bps YoY increase and well above the average rate for new cars. This implies that used cars are getting more expensive and their financing is challenging as compared to the new cars, which could also limit consumer migration to the used car market. This should also lower demand for used vehicles.

The company is the largest dealer in the used vehicles market, it is highly exposed to the broader macroeconomic environment, which should negatively impact sales growth for the first quarter of 2023 and over the next few quarters.

While facing challenging near-term conditions for sales growth, KMX is making investments in long-term growth drivers. KMX is leveraging data science, automation, and artificial intelligence to simplify key transaction steps for customers. This includes facilitating seamless transitions between assisted and self-driven processes. Additionally, the company is developing digital tools to assist customers throughout their journey and provide insights into their remaining steps. These tools aim to enhance online sales, which currently account for approximately 14% of total retail unit sales, and make express pickup more accessible. By offering the option to complete transactions in as little as 30 minutes at one of their stores, KMX aims to improve overall customer experience and drive revenue.

KMX is also utilizing AI to modernize the vehicle detail page, in order to offer new services to wholesale customers. Examples include AI-enhanced condition reports and proxy bidding capabilities, which are intended to enhance the user experience. With the economy fully reopened, KMX is resuming offline auctions in addition to virtual auctions for the wholesale business. This decision is based on the belief that offline auctions provide a better bidding environment for customers and ultimately benefit both volume and prices in the long run. Furthermore, the company is actively working on completing the rollout of finance-based shopping (FBS) at CAF. FBS is a multi-lender prequalification product that offers consumers multiple credit options based on their individual situations. By expanding the number of lenders on the platform, KMX aims to increase the availability of financing options, thereby driving unit sales of used cars and contributing to long-term revenue growth.

In summary, the company’s revenue outlook is mixed. While there are near-term macro concerns, KMX is positioning itself for long-term growth through various initiatives. I would prefer a wait and see approach and observe whether these efforts gain traction and partially offset the challenges faced by the company in the coming quarters.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, the company experienced a decline in margins primarily due to sales deleveraging. Additionally, the operating margin was negatively impacted by higher SG&A expenses as a percentage of gross profit, driven by both gross profits deleveraging and increased investments in marketing. The decline in CAF income further contributed to the decrease in the operating margin. Consequently, the margins were significantly below the levels observed before the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company continued to face negative impacts on margins due to sales deleveraging. However, management efforts to improve per-unit profitability by reducing inventory and effectively pricing each unit, led to a year-over-year increase of 150 basis points in total gross margin, reaching 10.7%. Despite this improvement, the operating margin declined by 120 basis points due to lower CAF income resulting from an increase in the loan loss provision. Additionally, SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales and as a percentage of gross profit were higher compared to the previous year's quarter.

Looking ahead to the upcoming earnings, I anticipate that the gross margin should continue to improve as the company focuses on enhancing per-unit profitability through effective pricing strategies. However, this progress is likely to be partially offset by sales deleveraging resulting from declining volume and further reductions in average selling prices due to lower demand. While the gross margin is expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels, I anticipate that the operating margin will be negatively impacted by SG&A deleveraging in the first quarter. This is due to an increase in corporate bonus accrual in Q1, which should weigh on the operating margin. Additionally, in Q4 FY22, the company incurred additional expenses associated with a significant staffing ramp-up, which did not recur in Q4 FY23, resulting in easing comps and improved SG&A performance in Q4 FY23. This benefit should not recur in Q1 FY24 resulting in slightly tougher Y/Y SG&A comps.

Moreover, the near-term growth of the operating margin is expected to face pressure due to rising loan loss provisions at CAF, considering the current macroeconomic conditions. With federal interest rates on the rise and the company increasing its weighted average lending rate for new customers, the likelihood of consumer default increases in an inflationary environment. As a result, loan loss provisions rise, leading to reduced income generated from CAF and a decline in overall operating profit. This factor should be a concern for operating margin growth in the coming year.

To drive long-term bottom-line growth, the company has prioritized increasing SG&A leverage by implementing cost-saving measures. One of these measures involves reducing headcount by eliminating underperforming employees in stores to enhance productivity. Additionally, the company has implemented a hiring freeze in its corporate offices. These initiatives are expected to enhance cost management in the medium term. Furthermore, the focus on improving the omnichannel platform and the continued enhancement of the online offering using AI and digital tools should alleviate the burden on in-store employees by automating various tasks involved in the buying and selling of used vehicles. This includes tasks such as payments, which can be conducted through the online platform. These efforts are anticipated to increase productivity and contribute to bottom-line growth once sales growth resumes.

So, again, the margin outlook is also mixed with some pressure expected in the near term but improvement is expected in the long run as cost-saving initiatives gain traction and sales improve.

Valuation and Conclusion

CarMax is currently trading at a 33.29x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $2.36 and a 23.49x FY25 consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company is trading at a premium to the historical 5-year average forward P/E of 19.66x, making the valuation look unattractive. Moreover, the overall macroeconomic environment is expected to remain tough for the used car market given the broader economy inflation, rising interest rates, and lower consumer confidence. The Q1 FY24 earnings results are also expected to be adversely impacted by these headwinds. I would prefer to wait on the sideline and watch how things unfold for KMX and how much traction management’s actions gain in offsetting the revenue and margin headwinds over the next few quarters. For now, I have a neutral rating on CarMax stock.