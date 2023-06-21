Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

This Trend Is Not Your Friend

Jun. 21, 2023 1:52 PM ET2 Comments
Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Interest rates in the United States, and around the world, have been declining for decades.
  • The two major factors that have continued to lower the level of real interest rates the economy can handle before tipping into recession are demographics and debt.
  • All the problems outlined for the United States will be far worse in the other major nations.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of EPB Macro Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Businessman carrying briefcase running in economic crisis

CreativaImages/iStock via Getty Images

Interest rates in the United States and around the world have been declining for decades.

More specifically, "real" interest rates have been declining in what can only be described as a perfect downtrend.

Real interest rates

Real Interest Rates

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Real Interest Rates

Real Interest Rates (BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations)

Real Interest Rates

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Real Interest Rates

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Real Interest Rates

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Consumption Patterns

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Debt Levels

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Population Growth

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Real Rates

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Global Population Decline

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, United Nations

Weekly Market Updates

If you are looking for weekly updates on the most important economic trends with actionable trade ideas, consider a subscription to the EPB Newsletter.

It's only $199 for the first year!

Every week you receive quick but comprehensive video updates (3-5 min), with a full chartbook to digest the latest macro events and what they mean for asset prices.

Click Here To Learn More

All the best,

Eric

This article was written by

Eric Basmajian profile picture
Eric Basmajian
15.96K Followers
Tracking Economic Inflection Points To Guide Your Asset Allocation Strategy

Eric Basmajian is an economic cycle analyst and the Founder of EPB Macro Research, an economics-based research firm focusing on inflection points in economic growth and the impact on asset prices.

Prior to EPB Macro Research, Eric worked on the buy-side of the financial sector as an analyst at Panorama Partners, a quantitative hedge fund specializing in equity derivatives. 

Eric holds a Bachelor’s degree in economics from New York University.

EPB Macro Research offers premium economic cycle research on Seeking Alpha. 

Click Here To Learn More

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
Jesterpr
Today, 2:30 PM
Premium
Comments (12)
We could increase wages and have a national development plan
P
PreCambrian
Today, 2:22 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.45K)
Any solutions? An economy that requires continual population growth is surely unsustainable at some point in the future. I guess that we need to change the economy or our expectations.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.