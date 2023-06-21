Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Safer 12% Yield: Goldman Sachs BDC Or Monroe Capital

BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • GSBD and MRCC have among the highest dividend yields for the BDC sector, currently over 12%.
  • We compare the credit quality of their portfolios to help explain why these companies typically have higher yields.
  • One of these BDCs has a relatively safer portfolio, and we provide a list of positive and negative considerations.
  • Also, please see the chart at the end of this article comparing the potential impact on NAV per share for each BDC, assuming that 100% of watch list investments (including non-accruals) defaulted with 0% recovery.
Stocks Tumble As Greece"s Ratings Downgraded To Junk Status

Chris Hondros

Quick Introduction To Business Development Companies

Business development companies ("BDCs") invest shareholder capital in privately-owned, small- and medium-sized U.S. companies generating income from secured loans and capital gains from equity positions, much like venture capital or private equity funds. Anyone can invest in BDCs as

How BDCs work

BDC Buzz

BDC Yields

BDC Buzz

GSBD NAV Per Share

GSBD Investor Presentations

GSBD Non-Accruals

BDC Buzz

GSBD Watch List

BDC Buzz

MRCC Article

Seeking Alpha

MRCC NAV Per Share

BDC Buzz

MRCC Watch List

BDC Buzz

MRCC PIK

SEC Filing

Valuing BDCs

BDC Buzz

Comparing BDC Risk

BDC Buzz

BDC Buzz Portfolio Allocations

BDC Buzz

This article was written by

BDC Buzz profile picture
BDC Buzz
Build a portfolio with sustainable dividend yields ranging from 8% to 12%

I work with and for various private wealth managers, institutional and accredited investors. My goal for articles on Seeking Alpha is to bring exposure to business development companies (BDCs) that finance small to medium-sized businesses, typically overlooked by banks. BDCs are an instrument for investors to earn healthy dividends by avoiding double taxation at the corporate level and allowing income to flow directly to shareholders. Please see website link below for more information.

Comments (4)

36510
Today, 2:35 PM
Premium
Comments (694)
Another BDC with a yield of more than 12% is HTGC, which has had a Buffet- like performance on a total return basis. Isn't that an obvious alternative?
sam$$ profile picture
sam$$
Today, 2:50 PM
Investing Group
Comments (442)
@36510 my favorite.
Why taking risks when HTGC under promises and over delivers. Ever since they got rid of the previous CEO who was involved in the college admission scandal the company has just gotten better and better.
Raj Mehta profile picture
Raj Mehta
Today, 2:33 PM
Comments (1.37K)
Great analysis. I am getting close to deciding to subscribe to BDC Buzz.
b
bayfieldcounty1972
Today, 3:14 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (448)
@Raj Mehta It is well worth it. I have used it for the past six months and my only regret is I stayed with MLPs way too long and was very late to the BDC world.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
