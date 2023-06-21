Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Upwork: Falling Stock Price And The Power Of Perception

Jun. 21, 2023 2:13 PM ETUpwork Inc. (UPWK)FVRR
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Upwork Inc.'s share price has fallen by more than 60% in the past year, but the extent of bad news may already be priced into the stock.
  • Upwork's business model, targeting larger enterprises and recurring collaborations, was expected to be more resilient than that of Fiverr International Ltd., but Fiverr's stock has only declined by 16% compared to Upwork's 50%.
  • Upwork's newly updated terms, including a flat 10% take rate, aim to deliver more value to customers and stimulate further client demand.
  • While Upwork's revenue growth rates have declined and the outlook for the end of 2023 is not favorable, the company anticipates improved profitability starting in Q4 2023, with a potential path toward 15% EBITDA margins.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

We"re always hungry for success

PixelsEffect

Investment Thesis

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) has seen its share price demolished. Case in point, from the highs set in the past 12 months, this stock has fallen by more than 60%. Yes, there are plenty of issues facing Upwork. I will not

Chart
Data by YCharts

UPWK SEC filing

UPWK SEC filing

UPWK revenue growth rates

UPWK revenue growth rates

Chart
Data by YCharts

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.44K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.