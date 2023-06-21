Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Health Catalyst: Recovery Won't Be Soon

Jun. 21, 2023 2:14 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)
The Optimistic Investor
Summary

  • Health Catalyst provides data and analytics technology and professional services to healthcare providers.
  • The hospital industry's current struggles remain the biggest headwinds for Health Catalyst, with hospitals postponing technology purchases with long horizon ROI.
  • The post-COVID recovery might be budding for healthcare providers, but financial pressure is likely to remain.
  • Given the current environment and its revenue mix, Health Catalyst's valuation is not considered cheap. I remain cautious on the stock for the next year.

Unrecognizeable person using digital tablet

SDI Productions

Thesis

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) shows promise but is at the mercy of a slow recovery among healthcare providers. I don't see Health Catalyst's current valuation as cheap given the uncertainties and competitive industry.

The Business

Health Catalyst is

Health Catalyst's business flywheel

Health Catalyst's business flywheel (Health Catalyst's annual filing)

HCAT revenue numbers from 2019 to 2023(est)

HCAT revenue numbers from 2019 to 2023(est) (Author's chart from HCAT's earning numbers)

HCAT revenue mix from 2017-2022

HCAT revenue mix from 2017-2022 (Author's chart with HCAT earning numbers)

Author's DCF model

Author's DCF model (Author's calculations)

Revenue growth and net margin assumptions used in author's model

Revenue growth and net margin assumptions used in author's model (Author's assumptions)

The Optimistic Investor
Been buying stocks on whims and optimism. Now blogging to make sense of the stocks I have collected over the years and not let my statistics degree go to waste.

