Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillips 66 (PSX) J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference (Transcript)

Jun. 21, 2023 1:18 PM ETPhillips 66 (PSX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.24K Followers

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) J.P. Morgan 2023 Energy, Power and Renewables Conference June 21, 2023 11:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Lashier - President & Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Dietert - Vice President-Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

John Royall - JPMorgan

John Royall

Okay. We will get started now. So we're joined by Mark Lashier, President and CEO of Phillips 66. Mark took over the CEO role about a year ago, after being in the COO seat for about a year. Prior to that, Mark ran the CPChem business. We also have Jeff Dietert, Vice President of Investor Relations. Jeff joined the company in 2017 after a long career doing what I do on the sell side, and had some additional energy experience, I think, prior to that.

So Mark and Jeff, thank you very much for joining us today.

A - Mark Lashier

Glad to be here, John.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - John Royall

So why don't we start with the balance sheet? You've set out a guide of 25% to 30% net debt to capital. You were at the bottom end at the end of 1Q. But you have recently closed DCP and presumably have moved up that scale a bit. Where would you like to be positioned within that range today, particularly given some of the uncertainty in the environment?

Mark Lashier

Sure, John. We have been consistent in our messaging around where we want to be in our balance sheet. We set out the 25% to 30% net debt to capital in our Investor Day discussions last November. We -- if there is one thing we took out of COVID is that, it's good to have a resilient balance sheet when -- particularly when there is potential headwinds. And so we are going forward with that same perspective that, we have a kind of a minimum perspective of $2 billion to $3

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.