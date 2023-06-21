Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why We Believe We Are In The Early Innings Of A Tech Recovery

Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
237 Followers

Summary

  • What gives us confidence in a 2H23 tech recovery.
  • 1Q23 earnings takeaways: hardware bottomed, software to follow.
  • As we get into 2H23, comps get significantly easier.

The concept of quality work in the industrial sector .

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

What gives us confidence in a 2H recovery

A downturn follows a typical pattern where valuations get hit first, followed by a broad-based economic weakness which impacts earnings of most sectors and companies. Earnings estimates usually take

We believe that the first half of 2023 marked the bottom for earnings for the technology sector

EV/NTM revenue multiples for a broad base of SaaS companies

Large opportunity to capture the white space boosted by AI adoption

Good results got aggressively bought in calendar Q1 2023

Bad results got bought as well in calendar Q1 2023

This article was written by

Ivana Delevska profile picture
Ivana Delevska
237 Followers
Ivana Delevska is the Founder and CIO of SPEAR Invest and Portfolio Manager of the Spear Alpha ETF (SPRX).Prior to founding SPEAR, Ms. Delevska spent 10 years on the buy-side at several long/short hedge fund platforms: Tiger Management, Millennium Management, Citadel Asset Management, and 5 years on the sell-side at Deutsche Bank as a Vice President and Gordon Haskett as a Director covering Multi-Industry companies. Ms. Delevska graduated from the University of Chicago with a BA in Economics.SPEAR Invest specializes in fundamental research and investments industrial technology.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.