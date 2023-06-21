Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MUB: For Those In High Tax Brackets, Consider This Before The Recession

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
88 Followers

Summary

  • iShares National Muni Bond ETF provides investors with a low-risk, low-volatility source of income that is free from federal income taxes.
  • MUB has a tax-equivalent SEC yield of 5.9%, higher than many other high-paying bond ETFs, offering stability during economic uncertainty.
  • With exposure to over 5,000 US muni bonds, I believe MUB offers high yield, low volatility, and capital appreciation opportunities when interest rates fall.

Ben Franklin"s fear: 2023

hamzaturkkol

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) offers broad municipal bond market exposure in the US. With AUM of about $32.5B, MUB provides investors with a low-risk and low-volatility source of income that is free from federal income taxes. MUB currently has a

MUB's top 10 holdings

MUB's top 10 holdings (ETF.com)

MUB's holdings by state

MUB's holdings by state (ishares.com)

MUB's holdings by credit rating

MUB's holdings by credit rating (ishares.com)

MUB's holdings by maturity

MUB's holdings by maturity (ishares.com)

Tax-equivalent yield

Tax-equivalent yield (ishares.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

David Sommer Jr profile picture
David Sommer Jr
88 Followers
I’m an undergraduate student at St. Mary's University studying Finance and Risk Management.  I have a passion for investments and have been investing since I was 15. I cover undiscovered ETFs. Closely associated with Modern Income Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.