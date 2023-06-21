Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackRock: Higher Entry Fees And Incentives Inbound (Rating Upgrade)

Jun. 21, 2023 2:55 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)BTC-USD
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock, Inc. stock is overlooked, as most market participants have yet to recognize the firm's recent inflection points.
  • The firm's base rates improved in Q1, which we think will continue into late 2023 and early 2024.
  • Although we believe BlackRock's private equity incentives will remain depleted for the rest of 2023, opportunities exist within the Private Equity arena, and BlackRock has the cash to spend.
  • A potential entry into cryptocurrencies might enhance BlackRock's reach. Moreover, cross-sales of other iShares products are a possibility.
  • Risks such as poor ESG product management and absolute valuation concerns are present. However, we still back BlackRock's stock to succeed.
BlackRock HQ in New York City

georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) stock has shed approximately 7% of its market value since our latest coverage, which is quite a surprise given the year-to-date recovery in the broader financial markets.

However, a closer observation suggests that

VBN

Pearl Gray's Previous Coverage (Seeking Alpha)

VBN

BlackRock

VBN

Firm-Wide Base Fees (BlackRock)

CVB

Crypto Ownership in the U.S by Age (Statista)

VBN

Alternative Assets (BlackRock)

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Justified Price Multiples (Author's Work with data from YCharts and Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

