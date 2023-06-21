Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TriNet Group: Good Firm Trading With A Premium

Jun. 21, 2023 3:08 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)
Summary

  • TriNet Group, Inc. is a $5.8 billion market cap firm that offers comprehensive human capital management solutions to small and medium-sized businesses.
  • Rising ICR and falling WSEs negatively impacted the company's bottom line profitability in Q1 FY23.
  • Despite headwinds, TNET saw gains in customer retention and new sales, with a 3-point YoY improvement in retention and a 20% increase in new sales.
  • Once the US unemployment rate rises, TNET could see a significant sell-off, and no share buyback program will save it in that case, in my view.
  • Given TNET's already generous valuation, I'd like to rate TNET as Neutral. But in the absence of such an opportunity, I rate the stock as Hold.
Employees must complete the online survey form, answer the test questions. Marked checklist on a clipboard. Human resources and management concept.

Galeanu Mihai

The Company

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) is a $5.8-billion market cap firm that offers comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and medium-sized businesses. According to the latest 10-Q, they operate under 2 models: a

