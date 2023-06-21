Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Comex Now Has 28 Paper Claims For Each Physical Ounce Of Registered Silver

Summary

  • As the June contract was approaching, metal was leaving Registered (metal available for delivery) and moving into Eligible.
  • Silver has also seen outflows continue after a brief respite in May. The daily activity in silver has been a bit more volatile than gold.
  • Palladium and platinum are much smaller markets, but that may be where the market breaks first.
  • The Registered as a % of Total line shows that the ratio hasreturned to the level in March, before the big spike up.
  • Silver is in a different boat as Registered suppliescontinue to get depleted. The ratio now sits at 10%, which is the lowest onrecord.

By SchiffGold

This analysis focuses on gold and silver within the Comex/CME futures exchange. See the article What is the Comex? for more detail. The charts and tables below specifically analyze the physical stock/inventory data at the Comex to

Gold: Month over Month Change in Stock

Gold: Daily and Cumulative Change in Stock Since Last Report

Gold Total Pledged Amount

Silver: Month over Month Change in Stock

Silver: Daily and Cumulative Change in Stock Since Last Report

Stock Change Summary

Stock Change Detail

Gold: Historical Stock of Eligible and Registered

Silver: Historical Stock of Eligible and Registered

Historical Stock of Registered

LBMA Silver Reserves Ounces

Gold: Open Interest Ounces Divided by Available Stock

Silver: Open Interest Ounces Divided by Available Stock

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.36K Followers
SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

