Silver Miners Index: Another Quarter Of Underperformance

Jun. 21, 2023 3:43 PM ET
Taylor Dart
Summary

  • The Silver Miners Index has underperformed silver with an 8% year-to-date decline, following two double-digit annual declines in 2021 and 2022.
  • Rising costs and shrinking margins, along with increased uncertainty and continued cost pressures, have led to the underperformance of the Silver Miners Index.
  • I continue to see gold producers as far better investments due to their more conservative metals price assumptions, superior capital discipline, superior jurisdictional profiles, and more attractive valuations.

Silver periodic table element, mining, science, nature, innovation

Just_Super

While investors in the precious metals sector have had to grit their teeth as they've watched the Gold Miners Index (GDX) retreat into negative territory for the year after a brief double-digit percentage gain, it's the Silver Miners Index (

Hecla Mining Operations

Hecla Mining Operations (Company Report)

Silver Miners - Annual All-in Sustaining Costs (2019-2022) & Q1 2023 Costs

Silver Miners - Annual All-in Sustaining Costs (2019-2022) & Q1 2023 Costs (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Endeavour Silver - AISC vs. AIC Q1 2023

Endeavour Silver - AISC vs. AIC Q1 2023 (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Guanajuato Silver - Q1 2023 Financials

Guanajuato Silver - Q1 2023 Financials (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Silver Miners - Weighted Average Annual Shares & Current Share Count

Silver Miners - Weighted Average Annual Shares & Current Share Count (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Coeur Mining - Declining Reserves Per Share

Coeur Mining - Declining Reserves Per Share (Company Filings, Author's Chart & FY2024 Estimates)

First Majestic Silver Update, February 2021

First Majestic Silver Update, February 2021 (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Mexico - Investment Attractiveness Score

Mexico - Investment Attractiveness Score (Fraser Mining Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2022)

US Dollar vs. Mexican Peso

US Dollar vs. Mexican Peso (TC2000.com)

Zinc Prices - 1-Year Chart

Zinc Prices - 1-Year Chart (TradingEconomics.com)

Silver Miners Index Constituents

Silver Miners Index Constituents (Global X ETFs)

Silver Miners Index - 3-Year Chart

Silver Miners Index - 3-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM, PAAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Taylor Dart
Today, 3:45 PM
