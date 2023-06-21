Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold Fields: A Weak Production Quarter

Jun. 21, 2023 3:58 PM ETGold Fields Limited (GFI)AU
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold Fields Limited's attributable gold production was 577.5K Oz in 1Q23, against 579.9K Oz in 1Q22. AISC for the quarter was $1,152/oz, also largely flat YoY and up 8% QoQ.
  • Net debt at the end of the quarter was $875 million, compared to $704 million at the end of December 2022.
  • I recommend buying Gold Fields stock between $14.2 and $13.5, with possible lower support at $13.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Gold nugget on a black background. Precious metal, wealth concept, investment, contribution.

kobzev3179/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In 2021, Johannesburg-based Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) released its Operational update for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023, on May 4, 2023.

Note: This article updates my November 30, 2022, article. I have followed GFI on

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

GFI 1-Year Chart Comparison Gold Silver Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

GFI 6-month Revenue History ending December 2022 (Fun Trading)

Chart

GFI 6-Month Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

GFI Quarterly GEO attributable History (Fun Trading)

Chart

GFI 1Q23 Production per mine (Fun Trading)

Chart

GFI Quarterly Gold Price and AISC History (Fun Trading)

Chart

GFI TA Chart Short-Term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
21.26K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term GFI regularly, and I own a reduced long-term position after GFI reached my target recently.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.