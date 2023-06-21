Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SL Green: Little Hope For Manhattan Office Properties As Valuations Crash

Jun. 21, 2023 4:14 PM ETSL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)7 Comments
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
14.24K Followers

Summary

  • SL Green Realty Corp. is overvalued and faces some risk of insolvency due to rising interest rates and the work-from-home trend, which negatively impacts its Manhattan office property portfolio.
  • The estimated liquidation value of SLG may be significantly lower than its current valuation, and a decline in property portfolio stability may eventually erode its remaining equity value.
  • Despite the bearish outlook, shorting SLG is not recommended due to its high short interest and more robust liquidity from extended debt maturities.
  • It is unlikely that SLG's properties can be converted to residential buildings due to associated costs and, more importantly, potentially significant declines in Manhattan residential demand.
  • Rising crime rates across NYC may be the long-term determining factor of SLG's survivability, as subway crime drives some key companies and people away from the city.
Aerial View of Manhattan at Night / NYC

AerialPerspective Works

2023 has been a very mixed year for financial markets. On the one hand, technology stocks and bonds have fared much better than they did in 2022, leading to generally solid overall stock market performance. However, specific interest-rate-dependent segments, such as banks and REITs, have struggled tremendously

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (7)

k
kickers win games
Today, 4:52 PM
Premium
Comments (16)
This article is late by about a year and is useless. It is very vague and provides no real insight into SLG. The author is basically saying that SLG is going to be bankrupt in a few years but don't short it now because there will be some kind of squeeze in the stock price short term. Keeping buying and ignore this kind of noise. I live in NYC and this author has absolutely zero clue on the future of Manhattan.
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 4:56 PM
Comments (3.89K)
@kickers win games Perhaps he works from a remote location. That might explain how an otherwise bright person is so clueless about prime NYC office locations and business activities.
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 5:00 PM
Premium
Comments (596)
@kickers win games He has nosense of Manhattan life-style, history, or finance! A real sharp shooter with no bullets
cfrd profile picture
cfrd
Today, 4:49 PM
Premium
Comments (596)
Lets seperate the trees from forest... "Insolvency" vs "wouldnt short it". Thats a mixed message if you are supporting the bearish thesis. But, let me educate, cash flow covers the 12% div, they are signing big leases, midtown is not deteriorated at all, people work, live, play, dine, etc in midtown...(try to get a dinner reservation on same day of dining). Stock has blown thru resistane, from $19 to $26, at this price(enterprise value) per sq foot its entire portfolio is $200 psf. Thats Crazy low. Manhattan has this history of being written off, and then comes back at higher valuations. This isnt St. Louis or Milwaukee...its the financial, advertising, media center of the world. I bet you would also short London, which has similar characteristics as Manhattan...I'm buying West End interests. SLG is the best portfolio of brick/mortar in the hub of world activities..ask any European corporate exec. You think that LMVH is sorry it bought Tiffany and put $100Million + into the midtown landmark? Your article insults the intelligence of professional real estate investors that have experienced the cycles in Manhattan. SLG is a BUY ....hope your article causes a downtick in price, watch how it recovers when we come in to buy.
Life on Dividends profile picture
Life on Dividends
Today, 4:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (67)
Just got back from NYC this past weekend. My son is in finance and works and lives in Mid-town where most of SLG's properties are located. Although I am not a fan of the crime situation, the city seemed quite safe both above and below the ground. Additionally, those looking for apartment rentals in Manhattan have to bid above asking rents in order to maybe find a place to live. Rentals are white hot currently. This does not directly address office vacancies but there is clearly a trend of folks wanting to live in the city and they live there because they work there. So all in all, not sure the the situation is as dire as most pundits seem to suggest.
Mandingo profile picture
Mandingo
Today, 4:44 PM
Premium
Comments (505)
SLG owns the highest quality A-type properties in the manhattan office space. sales are up 19% from last year, they are beating top and FFO estimates, the company has no problem renting expiring leases and occupancy is above 90%.
JHHAlpha profile picture
JHHAlpha
Today, 4:40 PM
Comments (3.89K)
@Harrison Schwartz So, New York City is no longer the finacial center for the USA, nor does it any longer play a significant role worldwide. This clever conclusion is surely bolstered by SLG's most recent report (June 5) on its leasing activity:

NEW YORK, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), New York City’s largest office landlord, today announced that it has signed 31 office leases covering 299,137 square feet to date in the second quarter, increasing 2023 office leasing volume to 803,819 square feet, while maintaining an office leasing pipeline in excess of 1.0 million square feet.

Notable recent leasing transactions include:

One of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds signed a 99,568 square foot, 15-year renewal and expansion lease at 280 Park Avenue. The tenant renewed 49,851 square feet on the entire 9th floor and expanded into 49,717 square feet on the entire 10th floor. The tenant was represented by Silvio Petriello, Ben Friedland, Munish Vira lam, Taylor Scheinman and Adele Huang of CBRE.
Two leases were signed at 245 Park Avenue totaling 86,840 square feet.

EQT Partners, a leading Swedish private equity firm, signed a new 15-year lease covering 76,204 square feet on the entire 33rd and 34th floors. The tenant was represented by Ethan Silverstein and Michael Movshovich of Cushman & Wakefield.
Angelo Gordon, a global alternative investment manager focused on real estate, signed a 10,636 square foot expansion lease covering a portion of the 23rd floor, increasing its total commitment to 149,305 square feet. The tenant was represented by David Falk and Peter Shimkin of Newmark.
Stone Point Capital, LLC, a private equity firm providing global financial services, signed a 12,692 square foot expansion lease on a portion of the 50th floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue increasing its total commitment to 28,874 square feet. The tenant was represented by John Maher of CBRE.
“Leasing velocity continues to improve,” said Steven Durels, SL Green’s Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property. “Buildings that are located near public transportation, are well amenitized, that provide healthy work environments and are managed by high-quality, well capitalized operators are realizing leasing success.”
-----------------------------------------------------

And the psychology of bosses bossing, and collaborators collaborating is now permanently ended with the advent of remote working arrangement and augmented reality screen displays or head mounted gadgets. And given how the government and private attorneys have become adept at recovering potentially incriminating emails, communications among remote locations will also be carefully crafted to avoid any future problems.

Indeed, office buildings that used to provide a helpful and comfortable place for conducting organized work and negotiating deals are now as old fashioned as the horse and buggy.

Thanks for such a helpful analysis of how the world turns.
