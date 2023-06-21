AerialPerspective Works

2023 has been a very mixed year for financial markets. On the one hand, technology stocks and bonds have fared much better than they did in 2022, leading to generally solid overall stock market performance. However, specific interest-rate-dependent segments, such as banks and REITs, have struggled tremendously with rising interest expense costs (and knock-on impacts).

Some of the most recent dramatic declines have been in office REITs, particularly those with excessive urban property exposure. The commercial property market is partially frozen today, with CRE defaults rising and transaction and financing volumes falling in half (or more) this year. Accordingly, commercial property prices are down by over 15% from their early 2022 peak, with office properties seeing even more significant losses. Much uncertainty remains because the CRE market is very slow-moving compared to financial markets. Since commercial property transaction volumes are so low today, assessing the true price impact of interest rates and occupancy declines in real time is challenging. That said, as seen in REIT prices, REITs are generally pricing-in extreme declines in commercial property valuations.

One of the most interesting REITs today may be the smaller SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). While the REIT is not too large at around $1.7B, it is the largest office landlord in Manhattan, as most of its portfolio comprises Manhattan offices. Due to this, SLG is highly exposed to the two major negative catalysts facing the CRE markets. The first is the impact of increased mortgage interest rates on properties' "fair value" capitalization rates. Capitalization rates track interest rates in the long run, so at today's interest rates, property investors require a higher return on investment to offset increased mortgage borrowing costs. This factor negatively impacts "high quality" properties the most since they had the lowest cap rates before the interest rate rise (essentially like "duration risk" in bonds).

The second negative factor impacting SLG is the work-from-home trend dramatically decreasing demand for office buildings. Most US offices are seeing occupancy levels fall and are lowering lease costs accordingly. Significantly, this issue will almost certainly grow as more companies reach lease expiration and can save money by shifting toward a hybrid or WFH style. Today, many companies are paying for leases that they are not using, temporarily making some properties appear more profitable than they are (since the lack of physical occupancy lowers property operating costs).

Eventually, I believe this trend will impact residential and other REIT segments. As workers do not have a career need to live in urban environments, they will eventually leave, likely causing a decline in retail demand and, in some circumstances, sharp increases in crime and general urban deterioration. As discussed in "BXMT: Existential Risk From 'Detroitification' Across US Cities," regarding Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), I believe this is a substantial unforeseen risk factor in the market as certain central business districts slowly become ghost towns.

While it is true that SLG is cheap today, with a 12.5% dividend yield, the stock also has a very high short interest of 27%. On the one hand, these data may suggest that SLG is oversold and could soon rebound on a short squeeze. Conversely, it may imply that SLG is on the fast road to insolvency as its property values decline sufficiently to erase its equity.

What is SLG Worth Today?

To value SLG, we must account for the likely increase in office property capitalization rates - stemming primarily from mortgage rates. Further, we must forecast SLG's net operating income, which will likely decline due to increasing vacancy rates and the associated decline in lease prices. After valuing SLG's property portfolio, we can subtract the value of other stakeholders (debt, etc.) to arrive at SLG's estimated net asset value (or liquidation value). Obviously, this theoretical valuation will depend highly on trends within the Manhattan market, which could either recover or crumble depending on government and corporate decisions.

As detailed in SLG's last presentation, US office properties last sold at capitalization rates around 5.2%, with its "Class A office transactions" showing a 3.4% to 5.7% range among Manhattan comparable properties. Those were typically early 2022 transactions from when capitalization rates were near the minimum. Other analysts estimated that Manhattan office properties' average capitalization rate was 5% in 2022. Problematically, these properties were some of the most highly valued in the US CRE market, meaning a rise in capitalization rates will lower their prices disproportionately.

There is little sense in estimating capitalization rates today because transaction volumes are so depressed, and most data and valuations depend too much on backward-looking data. Capitalization rates are ultimately tied to property interest costs, with some discounting for inflation (or expected rent growth). Mortgage rates were at a record low in late 2021 of around <2.5%, now over 6% today (about 3.5% higher). Further, long-term real interest rates were at a record low in late 2021 of ~-1%, now around 1.5%-2.5% higher. Given this, I believe we can assume that capitalization rates of all CRE properties will eventually rise by around 3% as long as non-short-term rates remain near current levels (that is, interest rates not effectively set by the Fed).

While it may take time for the CRE transaction data to reflect the change, the "market value" capitalization rate for the Manhattan office is likely around 8% today, given no assumed shift in risk profile or NOIs due to the WFH demand. Office properties will likely sell at lower capitalization rates than 8% for some time, but that figure will need to rise to ~8% for office properties to compete with bonds (or for the "spread" to normalize). I suspect this will be reflected by 2024, as most commercial property transactions take many months to plan and accomplish, causing CRE transaction data to reflect older fundamentals.

SLG's operating income over the past twelve months was $91M, and its depreciation was $247M, so its NOI was ~$338M. Its NOI was 42.5% of its total sales TTM. In Q1 of 2022, its TTM NOI was $293M, or ~40% of its revenue. Significantly, the company's NOI per share (as measured by operating income plus depreciation and amortization) has decreased since 2019. See below:

SLG's revenue per share has also declined over this period, indicating that the REIT may have struggled with occupancy and leasing costs before the recent decline. Without a doubt, this trend should be accounted for in assessing SLG's future potential and risk. However, we will first value the company assuming its real NOI remains constant (keeping pace with inflation).

A property portfolio with a $338M NOI at an 8% "fair value" capitalization rate is worth around $4.23B. Before the interest rate rise, when its properties could be fairly valued at a 5% capitalization rate, its portfolio could have been worth around $6.76B. The company had about $2.03B in other tangible assets (excluding properties) at the end of the last quarter and $1.58B in land. Importantly, I will count its $3.16B in "investments in unconsolidated joint ventures" as part of its property portfolio as they serve the same function and can be valued accordingly. Overall, I believe SLG's assets are worth around ~$7.84B, not discounting land values but accounting for a rise in capitalization rates to 8%. If we use the outdated 5% capitalization rate, that figure rises to ~$10.4B.

Subtracting $7.36B in total liabilities and $222M in preferred equity ($7.58B total), we arrive at an estimated liquidation value of $480M, well below the company's current $1.68B valuation. Of course, if we use the 5% capitalization rate asset valuation, its estimated NAV would rise to $2.82B, far above its current market capitalization. Working backward, we can determine that SLG's implied property portfolio value based on its market capitalization is around $5.65B (market cap plus liabilities and preferreds minus tangible non-operating assets), giving it an implied capitalization rate of about 6% today. Thus, it appears that SLG's current market capitalization is in-between the "old" 5% level and my estimated future 8% outlook; however, it is on the lower end of that spectrum - indicating potential overvaluation.

Occupancy Risk May be Death Knell

On the one hand, my 8% capitalization rate estimation may seem too high compared to its 2022 minimum level of 5%. In my view, it is only logical that capitalization rates will eventually reflect changes in borrowing costs and comparable investments. However, the CRE market does move much more slowly than bonds, so SLG is not necessarily overvalued based on the current CRE transaction data in the Manhattan office market. However, I believe SLG is highly likely to become overvalued should capitalization rates continue to rise to reflect higher borrowing costs.

Further, there is a significant risk that SLG's operating income will continue to decline. The REIT has maintained a same-store occupancy at just over 90% despite strains, while Manhattan office vacancies generally are currently around a record level of 22.7%. Manhattan offices also face record high availability, with 94M square feet of office space available last month and just 1.5M leased in April. Commercial property developers are also racing to offload office properties in NYC, likely pushing property values lower and more available space onto the market.

Even if SLG's properties are higher quality than most in Manhattan, it will not entirely avoid exposure to the current strains. The amount of empty, unused space is increasing, so SLG will need to lower lease prices or increase amenities further to maintain occupancy. These factors appear likely to place a negative trend in the company's NOI. They could contribute to an even more significant rise in capitalization rates as CRE investors flee the Manhattan office market.

The Bottom Line

I believe SLG is overvalued and at high risk of insolvency over the coming years. I am relatively bearish on SLG because its total liabilities are so high compared to its estimated asset value that a slight decline in its property portfolio's stability could easily wipe out its remaining equity value. Thus, I believe there is a considerable probability that SLG's "liquidation value" will become negative by 2025, given an interest-rate-dependent increase in cap rates and a continued decline in its NOI due to WFH trends. Further, I do not believe that its property valuations could be improved by a hypothetical "residential transition," as many suggest.

Ultimately, I expect New York's multifamily demand will decline if more high-paying jobs become hybridized or WFH. In my view, the sharp increase in NYC's subway crime indicates that office, retail, and residential property demand will decline as the overall urban ecosystem deteriorates. That is a controversial point, which, although supported by the data, remains a subject of political discussions and the scandal regarding the potential significant underreporting of NYC crime statistics. The New York City crime issue is potentially the most crucial existential risk to SLG because companies will likely leave the city quickly if employees feel unsafe there. However, SLG's risk is slightly mitigated due to its focus on higher-quality areas of Manhattan.

While I am bearish on SLG, I would not short the stock. Although I believe it is overvalued, I do not expect it to become insolvent anytime soon because its debt maturities are relatively extended (focused around the end of this decade), so its cash flow should not decline significantly due to rising interest rates alone. However, given the falling and frozen market, the company will likely realize huge losses if it needs to sell any properties. Further, SLG's short interest is high at nearly 28% of its shares, so I would not bet against the stock unless a squeeze event occurs or its valuation rises over $2B without a significant decline in interest rates.