Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Transocean's Improving Prospects Are Not Reflected In Its Stock Price

Jun. 21, 2023 4:20 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)2 Comments
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dayrates for Transocean Ltd. rigs are increasing faster than we expected.
  • Nevertheless, Transocean stock has declined over recent months along with the energy sector.
  • We bring forward the timing of our $12 price target for Transocean Ltd. stock.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research Energy Income get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Double exposure aerial shot of offshore rig and trading graph with copy space.

think4photop/iStock via Getty Images

Our Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) investment thesis is simple. It has two main premises: first, increasing demand for Transocean's drilling rigs amid constrained supply will push dayrates higher; and second, management doesn't significantly dilute shareholders.

The faster

Table

HFI Research

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. Since inception in 2021, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio has returned 65.7% with a return of 26.1% YTD.

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.49K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

d
double trouble
Today, 4:50 PM
Premium
Comments (93)
2023 $285m Capex is at or above maintenance Capex. The only reason that they will spend the 750m speculated here is reactivating stacked rigs. This management is very disciplined. If reactivation occurs it will only be at a 1 year payback or 100 percent Roi, so you could add about 500m to your 2b EBITDA and Fcf would be 1.75b, not 1.25b
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt profile picture
Condemnant Quod Non Intellegunt
Today, 4:33 PM
Premium
Comments (792)
Great article. Thank you. I own RIG as one holding in one of my retirement accounts, so volatility is not an issue as I won't need to touch it for a long time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.