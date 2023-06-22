JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is a trade on California. If you think California is going to turn around you buy this office REIT and movie studio rental company. If you think California will get even worse, you sell HPP. I am still short HPP. You can do a traditional analysis of HPP's financial figures, but the reality is local politics has been and will continue to be the significant factor influencing HPP stock price. Since the political outlook remains very bleak, I rate HPP a sell.

Why I Sold HPP Stock Short

I sold HPP stock short for a number of reasons. First, the office building market has been hit hard by employees still working from home. Second, I have an extremely negative opinion of the political climate in California, especially San Francisco. Third, I don't like the Tech industry, which is the primary industry in HPP's major markets. Last, their further expansion into the very risky studio business with their August 31, 2022 $360 million purchase of Quixote Studios prompted me to sell even more HPP shares short. Combined together, these factors made for a "perfect storm".

Data by YCharts

Working From Home Is Impacting Office Leases

The impact on the office industry by employees working from home has already been covered in many Seeking Alpha articles, so I don't think I need to repeat the same material. I do, however, think that if this was twenty years ago, there would be many more people returning to their offices because they felt more comfortable working around other people instead of being alone at home. Today, however, many people are accustomed to communicating via texting and small cell phone screens. They don't feel the same need to be around other people. In addition, working from home allows them to have their cell phones on their desks keeping up with any messages, either social or business, whereas in an office setting there are usually bosses monitoring them. I think it is interesting that people's cell phone usage helped to indirectly "demolish" the office building industry.

The recent sale of 350 California St. in San Francisco is indicative of severe problems facing office building owners in this region. The 286,332 SF office building was built in 1976 and sold in May for only $65 million or about $227 SF. It came to the market in August 2020 with a $250 million asking price. The selling price reflects the current office vacancy rate in San Francisco of over 30%. While 350 California is not a HPP property, the transaction is very troubling for shareholders who may now have to re-think the values they place on HPP properties.

Their 1455 Market St. property is one of their major office holdings in San Francisco, and it illustrates the current problems Hudson Pacific Properties is facing. Parcels totaling 323,402 SF are being marketed as subleases expiring in February 2025 or about 31% of the 1,033,682 building, which is 55% owned by HPP. They sold the other 45% in 2015 for $219.15 million to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. I seriously doubt 1455 Market is now worth $487 million - it most likely is worth a lot less given the current market.

Their problem is that 43% of their annual base rent leases are up for renewal in 2023, 2024, and 2025 as can be seen by the table below. This is a very difficult market for negotiating and closing lease deals.

Lease Expirations

sec.gov

GitHub is an example of a specific tenant that is going 100% remote and will close all their offices at the end of their leases, which expire on June 30, 2025. Their annual base rent payments are $6,879,679 for 92,450 SF. I also have very serious worries about another major tenant - WeWork (WE). WeWork annual base rent payments are $7,146,469. (I plan to write an update article on WE covering their distressed financial condition and their lease issues.)

Buying Additional Risky Studio Assets

The final incentive for me to sell even more HPP stock short was their $360 million purchase of Quixote Studios last August 31. This was not a typical REIT investment. It is a very risky venture into Hollywood and is even riskier, in my opinion, than their Sunset Studio operations because much of Quixote revenue comes from a project-by-project basis and not based on longer-term contracts. I wonder if HPP shareholders would prefer to get a higher current dividend or for this REIT to effectively use the cash saved from cutting their dividends to buy a Hollywood studio. (Please vote/comment below on your preference.)

Since the May strike by Writers Guild of America not much activity is taking place at their studios. While the directors settled their contract dispute in early June, the writers remain on strike. An important issue is AI, and it is unclear how long this strike could last. The last time this union went on strike was in 2007, and it lasted about 100 days. (It is sort of odd that owners of a REIT have to worry about a strike in Hollywood.)

Dividend Cut to Help Their Financial Future

This REIT cut their latest quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.125 to save needed cash. It was paying $0.25 quarterly since early 2017. The dividend cut saves over $70 million cash annually that can be used to pay down debt. The market does not seem convinced that even the greatly reduced dividend is secure because HHP common stock is yielding 10.3%. Even the 4.75% preferred shares (NYSE:HPP.PC) are yielding 13.2%. Cutting the common dividend was partially based on 1Q 104.6% adjusted funds from operations - AFFO payout rate compared to 62.8% in 1Q 2022.

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

Seeking Alpha contributor, Pacifica Yield, mentioned in a May article about the preferred stock being priced at that time reflecting Ch.11 bankruptcy risks. I don't see Hudson Pacific Properties filing for Ch.11 bankruptcy in the near future. They have many quality properties that could be sold to raise cash and because they are not close to being insolvent there are no buyer section 548 worries that could impact the sales. They already sold one property, Skyway Landing, in 1Q for $102 million. In addition, HPP can sell an additional $59 million of their stock under their current ATM program to raise cash. They already sold $65.8 million, but none recently.

As can be seen by the debt summary below there are no real significant debt maturities until late 2024. On April 18 HPP paid the $160 million Quixote debt by drawing funds from their unsecured revolving credit facility.

Debt Summary as of March 31, 2023

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

There are a number of debt covenants. I am focused mostly on two of them: 1) adjusted EBITDA to fixed charges of at least 1.5x (currently 2.6x) and 2) unencumbered NOI to unsecured interest expense of at least 2.0x (currently 2.5x). (I may cover the unsecured notes in a future HPP update article.)

If HPP has problems renewing leases or finding new tenants for the large number of leases expiring this year and in 2024, there could be very serious financial problems by late 2024 as debt maturities start. Dividends on the common and preferred stock could be eliminated to save cash needed to help in their refinancing of the maturing debt. Actually, these dividends might be eliminated even before than if HPP gets too close to be violating debt covenants. To refinance their debt, HPP may be forced into some type of significant debt restructuring.

Because of the writers strike, management decided not to give FFO guidance numbers for 2023 during their May conference call. Even when pressed by analysts they were not willing to give guidance numbers for office-related operations that did not include the studio results. Their original 2023 guidance was for $1.77-$1.87 FFO per share. Given FFO was only $0.35 per share in 1Q I seriously doubt they would have been able to achieve those numbers no matter what happened at their studios.

Conclusion

I did not cover California politics, which I think are important factors impacting HPP, in this article because there is already extensive media coverage of their high crime and homeless issues facing the state. California, in my opinion, also continues to spend a significant amount of money on irrational programs that require higher taxes. Collectively these issues are driving people (and potentially HPP tenants) out of California.

With interest rates remaining elevated for the rest of this year, the writers strike continuing, and workers continuing to be reluctant to return to offices, I expect HPP stock price will drift lower to a level where I will start to buy back the shares I shorted at a very, very nice profit. I rate HPP a sell.