Office REIT Hudson Pacific Properties Is A Working From Home Casualty

Summary

  • Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) is a risky investment due to the negative impact of remote work on the office building market and the unfavorable political climate in California.
  • The latest dividend was cut 50% to save cash.
  • The strike by the Writers Guild of America continues to have a negative impact, and it is uncertain when the strike will end.
  • While it is unlikely they will be in Ch.11 in the near future, they may be forced into some significant debt restructuring before the end of 2024.

Hudson Pacific Properties headquarters in Wells Fargo Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is a trade on California. If you think California is going to turn around you buy this office REIT and movie studio rental company. If you think California will get even worse, you

Chart
Data by YCharts

lease expirations by year and base annual rent

sec.gov

Adjusted funds from operations 1Q 2023 and 1Q 2022

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

Debt summary including interest rates and maturity dates

investors.hudsonpacificproperties.com

This article was written by

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of HPP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Flipper2058 profile picture
Flipper2058
Today, 8:04 AM
Premium
Comments (8.52K)
Agree. HPP needs to fully cut its common dividend and address the debt wall or risk not being able to roll it. VNO led the pack doing those as it understands heading into deep junk ratings forget rolling your debt.
