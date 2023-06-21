Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlueLinx: Signs Of Support, Analysts Are Calling This Wrong

Jun. 21, 2023 4:33 PM ETBlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)
Summary

  • Investors may have underestimated BlueLinx Holdings Inc.'s prospects due to weak single-housing starts in Q1 2023.
  • The market is shifting its perspective and recognizing signs of support in the real estate market.
  • If BlueLinx Holdings continues to allocate excess capital to share repurchases, its 12x multiple to EPS could become even more attractive next year.
  • Despite the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy, housing starts are not slowing down, as indicated by significant increases in housing starts and permits.
New homes construction site. Framed houses. Lumber. Building.

fstop123

Investment Thesis

Here's how I concluded my analysis of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) last month,

The takeaway here is that investors could be too dismissive towards BlueLinx Holdings Inc. on the fear that single-housing starts have not been strong in

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

