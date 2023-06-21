Why Passive Buy And Hold Might Be The Graveyard Of Investing

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

After falling 27.5% from all-time highs on October 13, 2022, the S&P 500 has recovered significantly.

The S&P 500 is now 9.4% below the all-time high of January 4, 2022.

The recovery has triggered another round of articles praising passive buy-and-hold.

Most arguments in favor of passive buy-and-hold ignore the investor uncle point and only focus on the long-term uptrend.

On the S&P 500 (SPX) chart, the long-term uptrend is obvious: an annualized return of 7.8% since 1944 with a Sharpe ratio of about 0.5, and this is before reinvesting dividends.

S&P 500 Index Daily Chart With Drawdown Profile (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

The argument is simple: if you buy and hold, then eventually you will make good money, no matter what happens along the way. Just ignore the volatility.

On the surface, the argument is solid. After all, this is what the chart says, and charts reflect the past reality of the markets.

However, the argument in favor of passive buy-and-hold is not only simplistic but also risky. This is because most of the time only the price chart is shown and not the drawdown profile.

After looking carefully at the drawdown profile of the S&P 500 index, one will realize that passive buy-and-hold has not been the free ride many are touting. As shown in the above chart, about 11% of the time the S&P 500 index has stayed more than 25% below the all-time highs. These statistics suffice to call passive buy-and-hold the graveyard of investing. Below are some of the reasons:

(1) Continuing to hold after a 20% drawdown is hard. Hedge funds could close down after a 20% drawdown and return the capital to investors. But when it comes to individual investors, some people who are proponents of passive buying and holding claim it is a natural way of investing.

(2) At a 25% drawdown, investors may feel extreme stress. There are indeed those who keep their cool and even martingale, which is a fancy term for averaging down. I have known some of these people, but they are not typical retail investors but successful entrepreneurs who have taken way higher risks in their businesses than they ever took in the markets.

(3) Sure, the adviser will do it for you, and you do not have to do anything; just do not look at the markets and the value of your investment. This is the next level of the passive buy-and-hold narrative. How can you ignore everything when the television screen flashes the "Markets in Turmoil" special edition and your friends on social media are panicking and selling? Sure, in the 1960s it was different, but now it is the information age. The narratives were conceived in the past and are no longer valid in my opinion.

Going back to the fact that the S&P 500 has been down more than 25% about 11% of the time, this is a horrible statistic. It could mean that the passive buy-and-hold strategy is the graveyard of investing. We do not have any statistics on how many buy-and-hold investors in the stock market have hit uncle point near all those -20% to -25% drawdowns and realized losses. This especially concerns new investors who are trying to build a nest egg, not those who have been in the market for long enough to get out even after a large drawdown with net gains. Therefore, we note the next problem with passive buy-and-hold: having some luck to build a cushion before hitting an uncle point.

Of course, luck is required with all strategies, even the better ones. Imagine those who invested near the dot-com top and then were hit by a 50% drawdown. If they did not hit the uncle point, the 2000s slow uptrend offered some relief, but then another 50% drawdown came due to the GFC. How many of those passive buy-and-hold investors hit an uncle point and, after many years in the market, had to realize losses? We do not have any statistics. Instead, what we have is people pointing to the long-term chart and saying, "Those who stayed in recovered everything by 2012 or 2013. Look at the uptrend afterward!"

The central bank came to the rescue of equity markets with relentless quantitative easing. Some of the gains have already evaporated due to induced inflation and reduced purchasing power. There is no free lunch. If inflation stays elevated for a few more years, a good part of the gains could evaporate in the form of higher prices for shelter, education, food, and other basic needs.

Alternatives to buy-and-hold investing include diversified strategies that offer convexity, which is a fancy term for some type of hedging during equity drawdowns. In another SA article, I discussed a simple allocation to managed futures. However, there is no panacea, and all strategies may end up in the red and cause an uncle point.

Conclusion

Buy-and-hold investing in equities is not what is usually described in narratives. Depending on investment timing and luck, buy-and-hold investing can be a risky strategy. We do not have any statistics, but I suspect passive buy-and-hold in the stock market has been the graveyard of investing. This does not mean that strategic and tactical investing are better. There are many possible allocations and strategies, and their profitability and effectiveness vary depending on the market regime. Luck is also important in choosing the right strategy and when to invest in it.