Why Passive Buy And Hold Might Be The Graveyard Of Investing

Jun. 21, 2023 4:58 PM ETSPX1 Comment
Michael Harris
Summary

  • The S&P 500's recovery has led to renewed praise for passive buy-and-hold investing, but this strategy can be risky and simplistic.
  • About 11% of the time, the S&P 500 index has stayed more than 25% below all-time highs, causing stress and potential losses for investors.
  • Alternatives to buy-and-hold investing include diversified strategies with hedging during equity drawdowns, but all strategies carry risks and require luck.

Paying his respects…

PeopleImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • After falling 27.5% from all-time highs on October 13, 2022, the S&P 500 has recovered significantly.
  • The S&P 500 is now 9.4% below the all-time high of January 4, 2022.
  • The recovery has triggered another round of articles praising passive

Ex-fixed-income quant. Ex-hedge fund quant trader. Worked on developing bond portfolio optimization software and trading systems for commodities and stocks, as a trader for a hedge fund. Author of "Short-Term Trading with Price Patterns" (1999), "Stock Trading Techniques with Price Patterns" (2000), "Profitability and Systematic Trading" (2008), and "Fooled By Technical Analysis" (2016). Michael Harris holds a Master's degree in Operations Research, with an emphasis in forecasting and financial engineering, and another Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering. Website: www.priceactionlab.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

B
BakkenPro
Today, 5:24 PM
Comments (1.01K)
Good article but probably a lot of people will object. Drawdown is a metric often overlooked, but it's one of the most important. A 25% drawdown requires a 33% return to get back to even. I fully realize that all SA authors and most readers do that pretty much on a monthly basis, but for the rest of us, the typical return is more like 8-15% per year on a long term basis. That's a long time to regret not getting out closer to the top.
