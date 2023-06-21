imaginima

Investment Thesis

European stocks have surged since October 2022, catching many market participants off guard. National indices like the DAX and CAC40 have reached new all-time highs, while others are near an all-time high or have recouped a large portion of their losses. I believe that bulls have enjoyed most of the upside, which makes achieving further gains challenging, while downside risks have grown in recent months. With many European names at all-time highs, the euro losing its appeal versus the dollar, and volatility levels at multi-month lows, this has become a favorable time for short positions. The catalyst for a potential sell-off is a broad recession in Europe. Several countries are already reporting negative GDP growth.

About SPEU

The SPDR® Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) provides exposure to European equity markets. Designed to track the performance of the EURO STOXX® Total Market Index, SPEU offers investors an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of a diverse range of European companies. With a focus on large, mid, and small-cap stocks across developed European markets, the ETF aims to capture the overall performance of the European equity market.

In terms of holdings, SPEU encompasses a comprehensive range of companies from various sectors and countries within the European region. By diversifying its holdings across multiple industries and countries, the ETF aims to reduce concentration risk and capture the overall performance of the European equity market.

The portfolio includes both established companies with a strong market presence and emerging companies with high growth potential, providing a balanced exposure to different market segments. Investors can consider incorporating SPEU into their portfolios for several reasons. Firstly, it offers a convenient and efficient way to gain exposure to European equities without the need for individual stock selection. This can help diversify a portfolio and potentially mitigate the risk associated with investing solely in domestic markets. Secondly, SPEU provides investors with an opportunity to participate in the growth potential of European companies across different sectors, enabling them to capitalize on the region's economic development. Lastly, the ETF's passively managed nature and low expense ratio make it an attractive choice for cost-conscious investors seeking broad exposure to European equities.

Time To Add To The Shorts

European stocks have surged since October 2022, catching many market participants off guard. National indices like the DAX and CAC40 have reached new all-time highs, outperforming their American counterparts since Q3. However, the concern now revolves around deteriorating European economic growth and its potential impact on stock valuations going forward.

It's not just the DAX and CAC40 that have soared to all-time highs; the Italian and Dutch indices, along with the Swiss SMI index, have also made significant recoveries since Q3 2022, in what has been a very broad rally in European equities. While the bulls may have enjoyed most of the upside, achieving further gains from current levels will likely become increasingly challenging, while downside risks have grown substantially in recent months. This creates an asymmetric risk-reward profile that favors short positions into year-end and the first half of 2024.

Furthermore, the recent period of euro outperformance against the dollar is likely to face resistance around the 1.1 level, potentially forming a head-and-shoulders pattern before the dollar resumes its move higher. Historically, the dollar tends to strengthen when liquidity is reduced from financial systems, as is currently the case with factors like the TGA build-up and quantitative tightening by the Fed and ECB. I expect this headwind to negatively impact European equities in Q3 and Q4 of 2023.

Additionally, volatility levels are remarkably low, nearing historical lows on the DAX and other European indices. This typically signals a favorable time to transition from long positions to short positions, thanks to the availability of cheap volatility. This time is no different, and the inexpensive volatility will likely incentivize shorting European stocks into year-end.

Finally, the catalyst for a potential sell-off is a broad recession in the European Union. Several countries have already reported negative real GDP growth in Q1 2023, just at a moment when ECB officials have pushed rates higher to fight inflation. The eurozone recession probability model is also at an all-time high. The deteriorating European economy, compared to the US economy, suggests a stronger dollar relative to the euro on the back of prolonged accommodative monetary policy from the Federal Reserve compared to the ECB.

In summary, the combination of lower European economic growth, a weaker euro, and all-time highs in numerous European indices presents an ideal scenario for short sellers. With this outlook, I anticipate SPEU to trade lower as we approach year-end and Q1 2024.

Key Takeaways

